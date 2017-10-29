League of Legends Plans Buffs For AD, Hybrid Evelynn

It appeared as though hopes for a hybrid or AD-based build for Evelynn might have been dashed alongside her rework, but new changes that are being tested on the PBE look to keep those diverse builds from disappearing completely.

Within the current PBE cycle, Evelynn has several buffs being tested, some of them ones that were previewed before and others that prompted some recent questions. Her “E,” Whiplash, now has its flat damage changed to a percentage of her AD with the same adjustments being tested for the empowered version of the ability. This differs slightly from recent discussions about Evelynn moving firmly into the role of an AP assassin, so the changes understandably resulted in some questions about why an Evelynn might look to build some AD.

Riot Meddler was asked about the changes within a post on the League boards and confirmed that AD and hybrid builds aren’t dead just.

“We’re looking to make AD Eve, or at least Hybrid Eve, a bit better, especially given Eve’s historically had some value from AD/hybrid builds,” Meddler said.

While the possibility of returning to Evelynn’s old builds might be a promising idea for some, others weren’t too convinced at the notion. This is a rework after all, a series of changes that moved Evelynn in a better direction, so why return to the previous hybrid ways? Riot Reav3 elaborated on Meddler’s statement and explained more about the minor adjustment to Eve’s AD ratios.

“Overall this should be a slight buff to Eve even if she doesn’t build AD at all, but it should at least allow her to buy some AD items if she wants to go that route,” Reav3 stated. “Gunblade, for example, could fit into her builds if she wants it now. The change is still in testing though so no guarantee it will go through at this point.”

When pressed about whether Evelynn players might opt for Youmuu’s Ghostblade or Trinity Force to diversify builds and move the champion more towards a skirmisher role, Reav3 said that it was definitely possible though probably not beneficial to the champ. The Rioter reaffirmed in another comment that these changes are only being tested for now, so they may be changed or scrapped entirely later on.