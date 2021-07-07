League of Legends Reveals Akshan's Abilities

Riot Games finally lifted the curtain on the new League of Legends champion Akshan on Wednesday to show off what the Sentinel can do. Known as the “Rogue Sentinel,” Akshan is part of the same Sentinels of Light group Lucian and Senna belong to. He’ll be joining League’s roster in Patch 11.15 amid the Sentinels of Light event, and he’ll be bringing some truly unique abilities with him.

To help introduce the new champion, Riot shared breakdowns of his abilities to show what the ranged character is able to do. Those included some videos showing the abilities in action which you’ll definitely leave since some of them are head-scratchers if you read just the descriptions alone.

Seek out justice, break the rules. Swing in with Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, and take vengeance in patch 11.15! 💫 Learn more about his abilities below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/D96uyETR1a — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) July 7, 2021

You can check out all of Akshan’s abilities below and can expect to see him playable (or banned for eternity) at some point during the upcoming Patch 11.15.