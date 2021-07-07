League of Legends Reveals Akshan's Abilities
Riot Games finally lifted the curtain on the new League of Legends champion Akshan on Wednesday to show off what the Sentinel can do. Known as the “Rogue Sentinel,” Akshan is part of the same Sentinels of Light group Lucian and Senna belong to. He’ll be joining League’s roster in Patch 11.15 amid the Sentinels of Light event, and he’ll be bringing some truly unique abilities with him.
To help introduce the new champion, Riot shared breakdowns of his abilities to show what the ranged character is able to do. Those included some videos showing the abilities in action which you’ll definitely leave since some of them are head-scratchers if you read just the descriptions alone.
Seek out justice, break the rules. Swing in with Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, and take vengeance in patch 11.15! 💫
Learn more about his abilities below! 👇
You can check out all of Akshan’s abilities below and can expect to see him playable (or banned for eternity) at some point during the upcoming Patch 11.15.
Passive - Dirty Fighting
Every 3 hits deals a burst of physical damage. If the target was a champion, Akshan gains a shield.
After attacking, Akshan fires a 2nd attack that deals reduced physical damage. If Akshan cancels the 2nd shot he gains a burst of move speed.
Starting with a tried-and-true mechanic, Akshan has a three-hit passive. He strikes enemies three times and deals more damage while gaining a shield if that target was a champion. Similar to how Lucian’s able to fire off a second shot after using an ability, Akshan can shoot a second shot immediately after his first attack but can also cancel that shot in exchange for movement speed.prevnext
Q - Avengerang
Akshan throws a boomerang that deals physical damage and reveals enemies hit, extending its range each time it hits an enemy. Enemies can be hit once as the boomerang goes out and once as it returns.
Akshan’s Q ability is basically a better version of Sivir’s boomerang. By throwing his weapon, he deals damage and reveals enemies he hits while having its range extended with each hit which is the opposite of how you’d expect a boomerang would work. Similar to all other abilities that have a similar path as this one, it can hit enemies going out and as it returns.prevnext
W - Going Rogue (Passive)
Passive: When enemy champions kill one of Akshan's allies, they are marked as Scoundrels. When he gets a takedown on a Scoundrel he gains bonus gold, all allies killed by the Scoundrel are resurrected at their base, and Scoundrel status is removed.
Going Rogue is the move that makes Akshan truly unique among other champions. It’s a two-part move with the passive part of it giving Akshan the chance to revive his teammates by killing the champion who killed them within a certain amount of time. If there were a reason for Akshan to be banned in pro play or otherwise, it’d probably be this move.prevnext
E - Heroic Swing
Akshan fires a hookshot that embeds in the first terrain hit. While embedded, he can recast to swing around the terrain in the cast direction, firing physical damage bullets at the nearest enemy while swinging. While swinging, he can recast again to jump off.
Akshan has a bit of style and flair on his E ability with Heroic Swing allowing him to pivot off of terrain while attacking enemies. He fires a hookshot similar to Camille, but instead of launching himself in one direction, he follows an arced path around the point of contact. He shoots at a nearby enemy while swinging and can dismount afterwards.prevnext
R - Comeuppance
Akshan locks onto an enemy champion and begins channeling power into his gun to store bullets. At the end of the duration or after recasting he unleashes the stored bullets, dealing physical damage based on missing health.
Lastly, we have Akshan’s ultimate: Comeuppance. While Lucian’s ultimate is a barrage of bullets and Senna’s a burst of stream-like energy, Akshan’s is a flurry of bullets that need to be charged up first. Akshan locks onto a target while charging up the attack and then unloads the shots onto an enemy champion to deal extra damage based on missing health.
Akshan will be added at some point in the next patch, so expect to see these abilities on the Rift soon.prev