League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Nov. 14 – 17

A new selection of skins and champions is about to go on sale in League of Legends with each one of the items having their prices slashed for a short time.

The champions that are on sale are pretty diverse this time in terms of their roles, but the skins are largely centered around the bottom lane with the exception of Kassadin’s fantastic Cosmic Reaver cosmetic. You won’t find much for yourself if you’re a top lane main, but if you play any other lane, you won’t want to miss out on these discounts.

All of the skins and champions that’ll be on sale starting Nov. 14 can be found below alongside their reduced RP prices:

Skins:

Sherwood Forest Ashe for 260 RP

Warden Karma for 375 RP

Officer Caitlyn for 487 RP

Cosmic Reaver Kassadin for 675 RP

Champions:

Katarina for 395 RP

Shyvana for 395 RP

Rengar for 440 RP

Vel’Koz for 487 RP

You may have a ton of Blue Essence to work with after the IP-Essence merger, but you’ll still have to shell out some money for RP if you want to get these skins. Caitlyn has plenty of skins already, so while her Officer skin is still cheaper than it normally is and is worth looking into, there are more detailed options out there. Her Headhunter skin is the same base price, but Pulsefire Caitlyn is the true sign of someone who’s confident in their Caitlyn game. Cosmic Reaver Kassadin is the skin with the deepest discount, so if you’re just in it for the savings and have had good times Riftwalking around the map, Cosmic Reaver for just 675 RP is the skin for you.

Blue Essence will still get you these champions, but if you’re hoarding your Blue Essence for a final effort to get URFWick or another expensive item and have some RP laying around, the diverse lineup of discounted champions should provide you something to work with. This upcoming League of Legends sale won’t be available for too long though, so you’ll have from Nov. 14 – 17 to make the most of it.