League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Discounts Arcade Ahri

A new League of Legends champion and skin sale is about to hit the in-game store soon with discounts on the usual selection of eight different items, one of which is Arcade Ahri.

The skin and champion sales usually have one or two standout deals that make the sales worthwhile for those who main the champs, but with how popular Ahri’s many skins are and considering where Arcade Ahri finds itself among the ranks, it’s worth highlighting on its own in the sale that’s kicking off the week.

But whether you don’t own Ahri, don’t want to spend the RP on her skin, or are just looking for deals on other items, the rest of the champion and skin sale includes several more deals with a heavy focus on AP champions. Everything that’s going on sale starting March 20 can be seen below alongside the reduced RP prices.

Skins

Bird of Prey Anivia – 260 RP

Dragonwing Corki – 487 RP

Warring Kingdoms Katarina – 487 RP

Arcade Ahri – 675 RP

Champions

Lux – 395 RP

Katarina – 395 RP

Rumble – 440 RP

Ivern – 487 RP

It’s hard to go wrong with any of the skins during this sale whether you’re buying Ahri’s cosmetic, Katarina’s Warring Kingdom skin, or a new look for a winged champ like Corki and Anivia. The skins that are on sale this time certainly skew more towards mid laners’ preferences though with each of the champions being seen almost exclusively in that lane unless some dedicated one-tricks want to take them elsewhere.

Before players purchase Ahri’s skin, however, it would be wise to remember that the champion will be undergoing some changes in the near future. The champion had several buffs and ability adjustments that were being tested on the PBE, some of which included a damage amplification on her Charm (E), though the changes were pulled from the PBE recently and won’t be making it into the next patch. There are plans to continue testing the changes and put them in a future patch though, but as long as Ahri players are okay with the changes being considered, it’d be smart to pick up Arcade Ahri while it’s so cheap.

The champions on sale also cater to those who play AP champions with the exception of Ivern who lacks the damage to be in the same category as the others and operates as a jungle/support hybrid. Katarina is also on sale in the champions category as well, so players can make their own makeshift bundle out of the two options if they choose to do so.

League’s next champion and skin sale begins on March 20 and will end on March 23.