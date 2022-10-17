League of Legends Reveals K'Sante's Abilities and Gameplay Trailer

Following several different teases and trailers, League of Legends developer Riot Games has finally revealed the full set of abilities and gameplay trailer for the upcoming champion K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. Essentially, K'Sante's kit appears to revolve around whether his weapons -- his ntofos -- are in a defensive or aggressive mode while providing him wish the ability to knock enemies back, dash, and shield depending on what ability he has used.

You can check out the new gameplay trailer for League of Legends' newest champion, K'Sante, embedded below:

From steadfast shield to dauntless blade: become who they need. pic.twitter.com/PSDpKBjzg1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 15, 2022

You can check out the full list of K'Sante's abilities, straight from developer Riot Games, below:

Passive – Dauntless Instinct

K'Sante's damaging abilities mark enemies hit for a short duration. Attacking a marked enemy consumes the mark to deal damage plus max health physical damage.

All Out: Attacking a marked enemy instead deals physical damage and additional max health true damage.

Q – Ntofo Strikes

K'Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage in a small area around him and briefly Slowing targets hit.

If an enemy is hit, K'Sante gains a stack for a short duration. At 2 stacks, K'Sante instead fires a shockwave that Pulls enemies

All Out: This ability's cooldown is reduced and no longer slows targets hit.

W – Path Maker

Begin Charging: K'Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short duration, becoming Unstoppable, and reducing incoming damage.

Release: K'Sante rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, Knocking Back, and Stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time.

All Out: This ability's cooldown is refreshed, the damage reduction is increased, it deals an additional amount of physical damage based on charge time, and the charge and dash speed are doubled.

E – Footwork

K'Sante dashes, gaining a shield for a short duration. If dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased and they are also Shielded. Other spells can be cast during this ability.

All Out: This ability's dash speed is increased. Dashing to a targeted location has increased range and can go over walls.

R – All Out

K'Sante shatters his ntofos, dealing physical damage and Knocking Back an enemy champion. Enemies that hit a wall will take a greater amount of physical damage, are Knocked Back over the wall, and are briefly Stunned. K'Sante then dashes after the enemy and goes All Out for an extended duration.

All Out: K'sante loses a percentage of max health, bonus armor, and bonus magic resistance. K'Sante gains attack damage, omnivamp, and transforms his abilities.

K'Sante appears set to arrive as part of League of Legends Patch 12.21. More broadly, League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play MOBA video game right here.

What do you think about K'Sante's new gameplay trailer and abilities? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things music and gaming!