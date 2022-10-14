League of Legends Reveals K'Sante Cinematic Trailer

Following a teaser released by League of Legends developer Riot Games yesterday, a new trailer has been released that fully reveals the popular free-to-play MOBA video game's latest champion, K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. As we previously noted, K'Sante has been teased before, but the new cinematic offers the best look yet at him and potentially teases some of his abilities.

The cinematic, which you can check out for yourself embedded below, indicates that K'Sante is a champion of his homeland, Nazumah, which is part of Shurima. It would appear that he wields two beefy, blocky weapons that deal plenty of damage. While an exact rundown of his abilities has not been released as of yet, it'd be easy to imagine some of those in the cinematic as actual in-game maneuvers.

Yesterday’s wounds become tomorrow’s weapons. Learn, for the hunt continues. pic.twitter.com/Wmc9EtycCW — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 14, 2022

K'Sante is also a notable addition to the video game as it was previously announced that Lil Nas X and Riot Games co-designed a Prestige skin for the upcoming champion. The Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin will release on November 3rd and can be unlocked through November 14th. Players can unlock the special skin by playing League of Legends or the Teamfight Tactics game mode during that time in order to gather Worlds 2022 tokens. In total, 2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens will be required in order to unlock the Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin.

More broadly, League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play MOBA video game right here.

