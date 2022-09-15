Lil Nas X Announced as President of League of Legends

League of Legends developer Riot Games has announced that musician Lil Nas X is now the President of League of Legends. This is not a joke; it is a thing that Riot Games has officially announced. According to the announcement, Lil Nas X is now "responsible for creating explosive musical moments, an ingenious League champion skin, and a spectacular live Worlds performance for the 180+ million monthly players and fans in the League universe."

This is, of course, is all a publicity stunt for the collaboration between Lil Nas X and League of Legends, and the video accompanying the announcement makes it fairly clear that Lil Nas X has not been hired into some kind of executive position. In short, Lil Nas X will provide the Worlds anthem this year, "STAR WALKIN'," and debut it on September 23rd ahead of the League of Legends World Championship starting on September 29th. Additionally, Lil Nas X and Riot Games will release a co-designed Prestige skin for the new champion, K'Sante the Pride of Nazumah. He will also perform at the Worlds Opening Ceremony in San Francisco on Saturday, November 5th.

"I felt like it was time for me to try something new," states Lil Nas X in the official press release announcing the collaboration. "I've left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it's time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President of League of Legends, of all time. Also I'm going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!" said Lil Nas X. "STAR WALKIN' is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!"

The aforementioned Prestige skin, Prestige Empyrean K'Sante, will release on November 3rd and will be available to unlock through November 14th. Players can unlock the special skin by playing League of Legends or the Teamfight Tactics game mode during the in-game event that will run at that time. 2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens in total will be required in order to unlock it.

