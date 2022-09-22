Lil Nas X and League of Legends Release "STAR WALKIN'" Worlds 2022 Music Video

President of League of Legends Lil Nas X -- yes, really -- and developer Riot Games have officially released the League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem, "STAR WALKIN'," alongside an animated music video. Each year, Riot Games releases an anthem to celebrate the impending esports event. This year, the League of Legends World Championship is set to start on September 29th in Mexico City with play-ins.

The music video is animated by The Line animation studio, which has provided animation for several Riot Games projects in the past. It features a number of San Francisco landmarks as well as various pro players and other nods to League of Legends. You can check out the animated music video for "STAR WALKIN'" by Lil Nas X embedded below:

"We wanted this year's Worlds anthem to have that North American flair while truly embodying the One&Only brand – unapologetic in its individuality. And who better to represent that idea than Lil Nas X?" said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games, as part of the announcement. "Lil Nas X tapped into our vision and took it to the next level. 'STAR WALKIN' perfectly captures the relentless competitive drive of our pros; that burning desire to claim your place in history and reach the stars. It's the essence of each pro's journey to the World Final and lifting the coveted Summoner's Cup. The Worlds Anthem comes with high expectations. It needs to inspire our pros, hype our fans, and prepare a live stadium audience of thousands – and a broadcast of millions – for the ultimate competitive showdown. And I can confidently say 'STAR WALKIN' did just that."

The music video and Worlds anthem are just part of a larger collaboration between Riot Games and Lil Nas X. He will perform the song at the official opening ceremony for Worlds in San Francisco on November 5th and he also co-designed a Prestige skin for the new champion, K'Sante the Pride of Nazumah, that will first release on November 3rd. Players can unlock the skin by gathering 2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens in League of Legends.

More broadly, League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of the Worlds 2022 anthem? Are you excited to see Lil Nas X perform it in November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things music and gaming!