League of Legends’ Lissandra to Receive Work Soon, Possibly a New Passive

The icy League of Legends mage known as Lissandra will likely be receiving a few changes in the next couple of patches that should increase her power and perhaps give her a new passive.

One of the three Freljord champions that lay claim to the frigid region, the other two being Sejuani and Ashe, Lissandra is no doubt the least played of the three. The champion is usually seen in the mid lane though has a spot top as well, and while she’s not in a terrible spot at the moment, some slight changes could go a long way when it comes to making her more interesting to play.

Riot Meddler previewed the upcoming work for Lissandra in a Gameplay Thoughts post that followed up on a previous question asking if anything could be done for the champion in the near future.

“Following on from a question from earlier in the week: Lissandra,” Riot Meddler said. “She’s got a couple of issues. She’s too weak and her passive’s not interesting or satisfying to most players. We’ll be taking a look at her sometime in the next few patches (8.6 ish?). Minimum target there is to offer her some more power. It’s possible we also end up improving or replacing her passive, don’t want to make any promises there that we might not be able to deliver on though, beyond that we’ll be at least looking at it.”

The champion’s passive, for those that don’t play Lissandra or just never see a noticeable effect when laning against her, causes the champ to gain a free ability at no mana cost every few seconds. This passive’s cooldown is reduced each time Lissandra impairs the movement of an enemy, an effect that’ll happen a lot given her variety of CC options.

While Meddler included the options of either improving or replacing the passive, the Rioter answered in an additional comment that a full replacement seems to be the likely route.

“More likely just replacing it,” Riot Meddler added when asked about the passive. “It does offer meaningful power, but that power’s not satisfying or particularly engaging. Possible there’s some solution that improves it enough to be worth augmenting instead, but I’d be a little surprised.”

The changes for Lissandra won’t come for a few more patches, but look for them on the PBE first before they go live to see what’s new.