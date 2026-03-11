Marathon Gets First Update Since Release, Here Are the Changes

Bungie has today released the first new update for Marathon since its release this past week. For the most part, Marathon’s launch has gone over quite well. Not only has the game been met with positivity from players so far, but it’s also sustaining healthy player counts based on data that can be viewed. Now, Bungie is looking to keep this early momentum going by making a handful of tweaks to its latest shooter.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, Marathon update version 1.0.0.4 is a pretty sizable one. Much of this patch is centered around squashing early bugs that players have come across, while also making some small balance changes. Specifically, thermal scopes have been nerfed just a bit, while the Overrun weapon has seen its clip size increased just a bit.

Likely the biggest changes made in this patch, though, are to the Rook Shell. Bungie has increased the reputation players can receive from Cyac when exfiltrating with Rook, in addition to resolving a pair of issues tied to the Runner. All in all, this Marathon update shouldn’t drastically change the game, but it definitely improves the experience in some minor ways that players should appreciate.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked in this inaugural Marathon update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Item Economy

Increased the number of Med Cabinets and Munitions Crates that can spawn on Perimeter

Increased the amount of starting ammo in MIDA, CyberAcme, and Arachne free Sponsored Kits

Reduced the frequency UESC Grenadiers drop EMP grenades

Combat

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes die instantly in confinement events

Fixed an issue where the shield break screen effects could constantly play when you had a heal over time effect and a damage over time effect on you at the same time

Increased the range gunfire and explosions can be heard from

Weapons

Thermal Scopes

Reduced visual clarity on targets with thermal scopes

Adjusted max distances for thermal highlight: Pistols: 40 meters (down from 55) Rifles/LMGs/SMGs: 60 meters (down from 65) Precision Rifles: 80 meters (down from 100) Snipers: 100 meters (down from 180)



Overrun

Increased default ammo capacity by 5

Runners

Rook

Fixed an issue where backpacks could be deleted when exfiling with Rook

Fixed an issue where Rook’s position was not being displayed on the map screen.

Increased CyAc reputation gain from exfilling with Rook

Rook will now have the same Faction reputation bonus for exfilling that solo players receive

Rook’s WSTR shotgun will now spawn as Compromised Compromised items require use of a Matter Fixative during the run to exfil with the item



UESC

Reduced health of most UESC enemies and shield hp of UESC bosses by a small amount

DEVELOPER NOTE: With this change we hope to alleviate some of the resource burden in both Solos and Crews when it comes to engaging UESC in combat. The goal here is to allow your bullets and meds to go further without reducing too much of the UESCs bite. We see the feedback loud and clear that players appreciate the friction that our UESC combatants provide and we have no plans to change that direction.

Contracts

Increased default distance objective nav points appear from 10m to 20m

Introducing NuCaloric Contract

Fixed an issue where enemy Crews could receive NuCal contract VO audio and subtitles from a long distance away

Introducing Traxus Contract

Reduced the difficulty of the UESC Commander encounter

Zones

Outpost

Temporarily disabled switches access route to the Broken Wing on Outpost

DEVELOPER NOTE: We are temporarily disabling the “Broken Wing” entrance into the Pinwheel while we make some tuning changes to it. In its current state it trivializes entrance into the Pinwheel. We are making some tweaks to maintain the spirit of the “silent” entrance while better matching the risk / reward of the Pinwheel. Runners can continue to take advantage of all other ways into the Pinwheel (including the additional silent method) in the meantime.

Rewards Pass and Store

Fixed an issue where Silk balances were not updating correctly without restarting the game

Fixed an issue where bundle prices could be displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where cosmetic items might incorrectly say “Savings” when they are full price

Increased the LUX bundle from (1000 + 100) to (1000 + 120)

Stability

Fixed a rare issue that could cause dedicated server crashes

Fixed several issues that could cause client crashes

General