Marathon Gets First Update Since Release, Here Are the Changes

Bungie has today released the first new update for Marathon since its release this past week. For the most part, Marathon’s launch has gone over quite well. Not only has the game been met with positivity from players so far, but it’s also sustaining healthy player counts based on data that can be viewed. Now, Bungie is looking to keep this early momentum going by making a handful of tweaks to its latest shooter.
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, Marathon update version 1.0.0.4 is a pretty sizable one. Much of this patch is centered around squashing early bugs that players have come across, while also making some small balance changes. Specifically, thermal scopes have been nerfed just a bit, while the Overrun weapon has seen its clip size increased just a bit.
Likely the biggest changes made in this patch, though, are to the Rook Shell. Bungie has increased the reputation players can receive from Cyac when exfiltrating with Rook, in addition to resolving a pair of issues tied to the Runner. All in all, this Marathon update shouldn’t drastically change the game, but it definitely improves the experience in some minor ways that players should appreciate.
To get a look at everything that has been tweaked in this inaugural Marathon update, you can view the full patch notes below.
Marathon Update 1.0.0.4 Patch Notes
Item Economy
- Increased the number of Med Cabinets and Munitions Crates that can spawn on Perimeter
- Increased the amount of starting ammo in MIDA, CyberAcme, and Arachne free Sponsored Kits
- Reduced the frequency UESC Grenadiers drop EMP grenades
Combat
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes die instantly in confinement events
- Fixed an issue where the shield break screen effects could constantly play when you had a heal over time effect and a damage over time effect on you at the same time
- Increased the range gunfire and explosions can be heard from
Weapons
Thermal Scopes
- Reduced visual clarity on targets with thermal scopes
- Adjusted max distances for thermal highlight:
- Pistols: 40 meters (down from 55)
- Rifles/LMGs/SMGs: 60 meters (down from 65)
- Precision Rifles: 80 meters (down from 100)
- Snipers: 100 meters (down from 180)
Overrun
- Increased default ammo capacity by 5
Runners
Rook
- Fixed an issue where backpacks could be deleted when exfiling with Rook
- Fixed an issue where Rook’s position was not being displayed on the map screen.
- Increased CyAc reputation gain from exfilling with Rook
- Rook will now have the same Faction reputation bonus for exfilling that solo players receive
- Rook’s WSTR shotgun will now spawn as Compromised
- Compromised items require use of a Matter Fixative during the run to exfil with the item
UESC
- Reduced health of most UESC enemies and shield hp of UESC bosses by a small amount
DEVELOPER NOTE: With this change we hope to alleviate some of the resource burden in both Solos and Crews when it comes to engaging UESC in combat. The goal here is to allow your bullets and meds to go further without reducing too much of the UESCs bite. We see the feedback loud and clear that players appreciate the friction that our UESC combatants provide and we have no plans to change that direction.
Contracts
- Increased default distance objective nav points appear from 10m to 20m
Introducing NuCaloric Contract
- Fixed an issue where enemy Crews could receive NuCal contract VO audio and subtitles from a long distance away
Introducing Traxus Contract
- Reduced the difficulty of the UESC Commander encounter
Zones
Outpost
- Temporarily disabled switches access route to the Broken Wing on Outpost
DEVELOPER NOTE: We are temporarily disabling the “Broken Wing” entrance into the Pinwheel while we make some tuning changes to it. In its current state it trivializes entrance into the Pinwheel. We are making some tweaks to maintain the spirit of the “silent” entrance while better matching the risk / reward of the Pinwheel. Runners can continue to take advantage of all other ways into the Pinwheel (including the additional silent method) in the meantime.
Rewards Pass and Store
- Fixed an issue where Silk balances were not updating correctly without restarting the game
- Fixed an issue where bundle prices could be displayed incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where cosmetic items might incorrectly say “Savings” when they are full price
- Increased the LUX bundle from (1000 + 100) to (1000 + 120)
Stability
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause dedicated server crashes
- Fixed several issues that could cause client crashes
General
- Fixed an issue where doors would lock preventing players from finishing the new player intro mission
- Updated the description of Perimeter (Beginner) on the Zone Select screen
- Fixed a bug where the Text Chat window could get stuck open
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when attempting to use an IME Keyboard
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when typing quickly with an IME Keyboard
- DEVELOPER NOTE: Some issues may still remain with third-party IME software and we are continuing to investigate. Windows built-in IME may be a temporary workaround for users who are experiencing issues while we work on a permanent fix.
- Adjusted the location of the IME keyboard to be closer to the Text Chat window
- Players will no longer see an extended black screen during the map load sequence