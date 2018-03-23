League of Legends March Sale Bundles Available for a Short Time

Make those Riot Points count this month with with the March Bundle skin sale! There’s only a week to go for saving a few extra RPs, because the sale officially ends on March 29th at 11:59 PM PT. So what’s discounted for a sweet price this time? Glad you asked.
There’s the Kai’Sa Counters Bundle for 50% off. If you need the champions, the entire package will run you 5066 RP. Sans champions, however, will only be 2772 RP. Here’s what’s included:
Skins
- Cosmic Dusk Xayah
- Firecracker Jinx
- Dark Star Varus
- Monarch Kog’Maw
- Headhunter Caitlyn
The Silence! Bundle is also 50% off, coming in at 1610 RP without champions, 2885 with.
Skins
- Cosmic Reaver Kassadin
- Shadow Prince Malzahar
- Creator Viktor
The Get Back Here Bundle costs 2024 RP for those with the champions already, 3786 for those that don’t:
Skins
- iBlitzcrank
- Worldbreaker Nautilus
- Bioforce Darius
- Blood Moon Thresh
Brush Dwellers Bundle comes in at 1721 PG, 2126 RP without the necessary equipment (er, champions):
Skins
- Headhunter Rengar
- French Maid Nidalee
- Firefang Warwick
- Death Blossom Zha’Zix
Grab these limited-time skins bundles now through 3/29/18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. In other League of Legends news, did you see that the Gun Goddess Miss Fortune skin is now available? You can check out the epic launch trailer right here.
“Ten years ago, a great civil war stretched across the galaxy. A brilliant scientist created blueprints for a superweapon that could end the war: The exosuit. That man was the founder of Fortune Industries. When his comrades discovered the exosuit plans, they wasted no time murdering him. He was survived by his only daughter, who they shot and left for dead.
Over the years, she acquired four exosuits, became the notorious bounty hunter known as the Gun Goddess, and swore vengeance on these traitors. Now she’s ready to collect the debt she’s owed.”
The latest Ultimate skin is live now and available for 2775 RP. Her four interchangeable superweapons include the Scarlet Fair, Royal Arms, Starswarm, and Zero Hour!