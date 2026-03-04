Trading Card Collectors Can Now Instantly Grade, Trade, & Sell Cards Online

Trading cards have been a staple collector’s item for decades. And in recent years, TCGs like Pokemon have seen a massive resurgence in popularity. While local card shops and even big box retailers are still very much in the trading card game, these days, many cards are bought and sold online. And that’s about to get a lot easier as The Authority and Upper Deck e-Pack team up for a new system, complete with instant grading.

When it first launched in 2016, Upper Deck e-Pack offered a hybrid option that let sports fans open digital versions of Hockey, Baseball, and other sports trading cards. They have since expanded to offering some of their other TCGs. Though the pack opening itself happens digitally, the cards are real – and you can either trade them or have them shipped to you. Now, real-time collectibles marketplace The Authority is teaming up with Upper Deck e-Pack to level up their offerings with a new, instant grading functionality. Starting with Neopets Battledome, players will be able to open digital versions of real, pre-slabbed cards and get them graded on the spot.

The Authority and Upper Deck e-Pack Launch New Digital Trading Card Marketplace

Image courtesy of Upper Deck

The Authority is an online marketplace for collectibles, offering a space to buy and sell action figures, posters, and other rare finds. They also offer grading services, and that’s where their new partnership with Upper Deck e-Pack could be a game-changer. Previously, collectors could link their e-Pack accounts and transfer select items to Authority to resell. But now, a new on-site integration will make it even easier to open and grade trading cards. And that includes the ability to have your newly purchased Neopoets: Battledome cards instantly graded in real time.

Graded cards typically fetch a higher price on the resale market, as their quality (and potential value) is guaranteed. But sending potentially valuable trading cards off to be graded comes with a risk, not to mention a potentially lengthy wait. The instant grading function with The Authority and Upper Deck e-Pack could change that, starting with the beloved 2000s IP, Neopets. Upper Deck recently brought back the long-discontinued Neopets TCG in a new form via its Neopets Battledome TCG. And now, these cards will be even easier to collect and grade.

Image courtesy of Neopets and Upper Deck

This new feature lets collectors open packs digitally, then transfer eligible cards to The Authority to be graded in real-time. From there, players can trade or sell their graded cards in the marketplace without the need to mail physical cards back and forth. If it goes well, this could be a huge shift for the trading card marketplace. Neopets is potentially just the beginning for this new experiment that lets collectors “experience the full cycle of collecting TCGs in one place in a matter of minutes.”

For Neopets fans, this is a new way to build your deck quickly and get ahold of the cards you want. If you want to see more, you can check out the Neopets instant grading integration at The Authority. And for those who collect other trading cards, this will be an interesting experiment to watch and see how it could impact the broader TCG landscape over time.

