League of Legends Teasers Hints at Reveal Date for New Champion

Riot Games has officially begun teasing League of Legends' new Void champion this week with some clever Easter eggs now hinting at what's to come. These teasers connect the new character to others related to the Void, though we still don't officially know anything about the character's name or abilities at this time. Teasers such as these typically ramp up quickly ahead of League's reveals, however, and a date listed alongside these teasers indicates that we won't have to wait much longer for a full reveal.

To see these teasers, you'll have to go to the game's Universe site, specifically the page for Kai'Sa. You'll an image once you're there which stands as a modified version of the normal Kai'Sa splash art wherein the Void bot laner isn't looking so good.

Hidden within that image are two objects to interact with: Kai'Sa's eye and the butterfly next to her. Clicking on the former pulls up the video below featuring an ominous character talking to Vel'Koz while clicking the butterfly reveals the second video featuring Malzahar.

Both of those videos are unlisted on YouTube, but if you look exit the Universe site and view them on the video platform, you'll see that "May 20, 2022 12:00PM PT" is listed in the description for both of them. If that means what it appears to, we'll see this new champion revealed in full on Friday.

The new champion has been talked about from time to time in the Champion Roadmap posts such as the one from April, but those discussions about upcoming champions are routine even if they do often contain cryptic hints about abilities and playstyles. While those offer tantalizing tidbits about the new champs, teasers like this latest one are arguably more exciting in that the signal an imminent reveal with a test server phase and a full release not far behind them.

Details from those roadmaps are all we know about the champ officially, but if you're not too worried about spoilers and leaks, we may already know more now than Riot's revealed. Leaks have indicated this new champion is named "Bel'Veth," and the character's abilities have supposedly leaked, too. There's a reference in those ability descriptions to swarms of some sort, and the new splash art for Kai'Sa noticeably has added a new fish-like Void creature to her left, so perhaps there's some truth to those leaks.

League's next big reveal – or at least another teaser – should be coming soon, so expect to see more about this new champion on Friday.