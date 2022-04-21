League of Legends Teases 3 New Champions

✖

League of Legends developer Riot Games has teased the arrival of three new champions in the long-running MMO. New champions coming to LoL are often the highlight of the game for a number of players, and Riot seems to have a lot in store for the remainder of the year. While launch dates for these new characters haven't been given just yet, it sounds like we should learn more about each in the near future.

In a recent post on the League of Legends website, Riot outlined what players can expect from these forthcoming new additions to the game. The first champion was said to be a jungler and will seemingly be the first of these three to arrive in LoL. " A new skirmisher for all those jungle players out there. A new Empress to submit to… and you will submit," Riot said of the character. Based on this description, the champ in question here sounds like it could be that of Bel'Veth. As of this week, our first look at Bel'Veth in League of Legends actually leaked, which means that she should come to the game soon enough.

Details on the second champion coming to League of Legends were much more mysterious. The information that Riot provided on this champ mainly dealt with their background. The champion is said to live above Oyster Bill's Oyster Shack and is a "colorful but deadly stranger who came to Runeterra from a land across the seas." It's unclear what role this champion will fill, but we should hear more soon enough.

Lastly, details of the third new champion were very brief. Riot described this League of Legends character as "The Pride of Nazumah," that is "a new high skill top lane tank from a region of Shurima." Further information on this champ was promised to be given in a Champion Roadmap that is arriving later in 2022. Based on what we know so far, though, it sounds like this character will be quite unique.

Are you excited to see what Riot has in store for League of Legends as 2022 continues onward? And how do you feel about these brief champion descriptions that we've been given for now? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.