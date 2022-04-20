New League of Legends Champion Leaks Ahead of Reveal

League of Legends’ next champion appears to have leaked ahead of schedule to reveal Bel’Veth, a champion from the Void who’ll fill the role of a jungler. The champion in question was revealed in a video shared by League YouTuber Ryscu who showed off the in-game model for the new character, though we haven’t yet gotten to see any of her abilities. Riot Games hasn’t officially revealed Bel’Veth just yet, so it’s unclear if this is all accurate information or not, but if leaks like these are appearing online, it’s likely that we’ll see an official reveal soon enough.

The video showing off Bel’Veth can be seen below courtesy of Ryscu. The YouTuber has been putting out different videos over the past couple of days teasing Bel’Veth news by showing off first a splash art and then the appearance for the champion before Wednesday’s in-game reveal.

If the name itself wasn’t a giveaway, Bel’Veth is most definitely a Void champion as past hints from the Champion Roadmaps have indicated. Her appearance features the signature purple and black looks other Void champions carry, and as opposed to the more humanlike Kassadin and Kai’Sa champions, Bel’Veth is more akin in appearance to other monstrous Void champs like Vel’Koz and Kha’Zix.

More interesting than that is the fact that she’s shown in two different forms throughout the video. The one that appears to be her starting form retains some humanlike qualities since she apparently has a human head in that one, but the YouTuber said she changes and ascends to her “true form” after using her ultimate ability. That’s presumably the one with the gold head and other gold accents on the model which itself looks more Void-like afterwards.

While we don’t yet see what her abilities look like, there’s clearly some sort of reference to those – perhaps a passive – in the purple arrows affixed in a box around Bel’Veth. The same image is shown next to her health bar like a reverse Fiora ultimate, but it’s naturally unclear right now what, exactly, that ability does, though it’s present in both of her “forms” after she’s reached level six.

The latest Champion Roadmap called this Void jungler a skirmisher. It also contained a tease for the champ which may offer some insights into what these abilities look like.

“Those who do so willingly will be rewarded by becoming part of the ever-expanding Lavender Sea, crashing like waves against the enemies’ defensive structures,” the tease said. “Give in to your Empress and let her feed on your essence, so you may become part of the new evolution of Runeterra. And as an added bonus, if you succumb to her you will also bear witness to her true elegance, her true beauty, and the true face of the Void.”

Look for Riot’s reveal of Bel’Veth to come soon enough ahead of the champion’s arrival on the PBE for testing.