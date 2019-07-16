League of Legends Reveals 6 New PROJECT Skins

While two of League of Legends’ PROJECT skins were leaked ahead of schedule, the full reveal from Monday has shown that those weren’t even half of what Riot Games had planned. Following those leaks and a cinematic that revealed there would be at least five different skins, the PBE previews from today have confirmed that there are six different skins in total that will be released during the PROJECT event. Five champions are getting their own PROJECT skin this year with the fifth cosmetic being a Prestige Edition skin for Irelia.

Pyke, Warwick, Jinx, Akali, and Irelia are the five champions who are getting PROJECT skins soon, according to brief videos shared from League’s various social media accounts today. All of those except for Warwick were spotted in the cinematic above which was released on Sunday, though there were hints in the video that indicated Warwick would be the fifth champion to join the PROJECT line.

Following that first video, a second one was shared that showed off Irelia’s Prestige Edition skin. It’s the first Prestige Edition cosmetic for that champion as well as the first one for Irelia, a champion who’s consistently picked in both normal and professional levels of play.

Even with all of these skins revealed, we still don’t yet know the full extent of what this year’s PROJECT event will entail. We know that it’ll at least have these skins as well as an event pass though, an optional product that’s been a part of League’s last few events. This event will be separate from the Arcade event that’s going on right now and will have its own tokens to collect which means we’ll likely see more loot like Summoner Icons, emotes, borders, and other items that these tokens can purchase.

This alternate League universe’s narrative appears to be evolving as well with these skins releasing soon. It was teased in the description of the video at the top that these four champions are fighting back against the PROJECT Corporation while comments from Rioters indicate that Warwick will be opposing them.

“A band of cybernetic castoffs plans to infiltrate The City to destroy the entity that created—and then abandoned—them: the PROJECT Corporation,” the teaser reads.

A release date has not yet been announced for these skins yet, but look for them to arrive on the PBE for testing first before they go live for everyone.