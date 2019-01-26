‘League of Legends’ Esports Partners with Secretlab

League of Legends has gained a new esports sponsor with Secretlab partnering with Riot Games to supply gaming chairs for competitive events like the League of Legends Championship Series and the World Championship tournament.

The multi-year partnership between the developer and the gaming chair creators means Secretlab will now be the choice of gaming seats for the LCS in North America as well as the Mid-Season Invitational, the All-Star Event, and the World Championship which will take place at the end of the newly-begun 2019 season. The North American games featuring professional teams with new and returning players kick off on January 26th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the pros who compete on-stage and will now use these Secretlab chairs, normal League of Legends players and esports viewers will also benefit from the partnership. These same types of chairs that the pros use will go on sale during the season so that players can sit and play in style just like the most competitive players do.

“Secretlab will also be the first global partner to sell the official chairs of LCS and League of Legends global esports events,” an announcement about the new partnership explained. “Fans can also look forward to upgrading their seating experience with the Secretlab League of Legends Esports tournament-edition chairs. The same gaming seats used by professional players at the premier League of Legends tournaments will be available for purchase throughout the season.

Naz Aletaha, the head of global esports partnerships within Riot Games, praised Secretlab’s chairs as “the best equipment” for League of Legends’ esports competitors while Ian Alexander Ang, the co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, said this type of partnership was exactly what Secretlab was for.

“Partnering with the world’s most premier esport to provide seating for their global tournaments is exactly what we set up Secretlab to do—creating the ultimate seating experience for gamers through the highest-caliber engineering and using materials of the highest grade,” the Secretlab CEO said. “We are incredibly proud to provide our ultra-comfortable chairs to support the standards required by the most skilled League of Legends professional players in the world for 2019 and beyond.”

The new Secretlab partnership follows other deals Riot Games has struck with companies such as Mastercard and Alienware.