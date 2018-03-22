League of Legends Is Giving More Power to Solo Carries

If your champion pool consists of champs with the potential to snowball out of control and carry games on their own, you’ll enjoy the changes Riot Games is considering for League of Legends.

In a subsection of a Gameplay Thoughts post with the smaller section called “Solo Snowball versus Team Snowball,” Riot Meddler outlined some of the ways that Riot is looking to open up more snowballing possibilities for individuals. This may seem a bit contradictory to previous changes that put more of an emphasis on spreading rewards throughout the team to get everyone ahead when a player did something impactful like shutting down a killstreak, but the Rioter addressed that by saying that previous changes may have gone a bit too far.

“We’re going to be looking at how some of the rewards in the game contribute to solo snowball versus team snowball over some upcoming patches,” Riot Meddler said. “We shifted a few things towards team snowball a while back, aiming to give more agency/impact to roles who needed it (jungle/support at the time) and reduce the degree to which the other positions would sometimes get so individually far ahead they were too hard to deal with. In retrospect we think we went too far in that direction though.”

The Rioter continued to say that shared power and gold among teammates makes it so that it feels like everyone on the winning team is far above the losers instead of there being those one or two enemies who should be avoided at all costs. To change this, Riot is planning on giving champion shutdown gold to a single player instead of spreading it out throughout the team.

“We’re planning to start by shifting shutdown gold back to going to whoever killed the enemy on a killstreak, rather than being split globally with the team. That’s also got the benefit of making it more possible to get back into a losing lane if you can manage to get a kill on someone who’s significantly up on kills on you.”

Should that gold change work well, Riot Meddler added that the League team would evaluate other team rewards to see if they should be shifted towards solo incentives as well, though he did say that changes would be approached with caution.

No release patch for when the changes may be added was given, but look for the solo carry buffs on the PBE first before they go live.