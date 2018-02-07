League of Legends Reveals Upcoming Volibear Buffs

Buffs for League of Legends’ poor Volibear have now been detailed with several changes making their way to the PBE for testing.

Throughout several discussions regarding upcoming changes to the thunderous bear, the most recent indication of incoming changes came from a Gameplay Thoughts from Riot Meddler where the Rioter said that buffs would hopefully be included in Patch 8.4. With the patch notes out for Patch 8.3 and the PBE cycle now starting over once again with a new set of changes, it looks as though players will finally be able to return to Volibear both in the jungle and in lane.

Riot Wittrock commented on a Reddit post within the League of Legends subreddit to respond to a question about Volibear while providing a full list of changes regarding what’s been added to the PBE.

(Q) Rolling Thunder

Bonus Movement Speed Maximum :: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% (Scaling with rank) >>> 30-60% (Scaling with character level) [Gains 2% per level, stops at level 16]

Bonus Movement Speed Minimum :: 15% (Doesn’t scale) >>> 15-30% (Scaling with character level) [Gains 1% per level, stops at level 16]

NEW :: Transitioning from the Movement Speed Maximum to the Movement Speed Minimum now decays over 1 second rather than falling off immediately.

(W) Frenzy

NEW :: Frenzy’s cooldown is halved if it is used on a minion or monster (previously only monster)

(E) Majestic Roar

NEW :: Slightly knocks back enemies

NEW :: Enemies who are dashing or airborne are dealt 40/60/80/100/120 (+0.3 AP) bonus magic damage.

The changes are straight-up buffs across the board for Volibear with several interesting adjustments to his abilities. Having a bonus damage effect on his Majestic Roar will allow Volibear to easily deal additional damage after landing his Rolling Thunder and flipping the enemy, much like Singed can auto attack his mid-air enemy, though this version will do even more damage. The bonus speed adjustment on Rolling Thunder should also free up players to max other abilities without having to worry about sacrificing the gap closer’s speed, and the minion change for Frenzy should allow Volibear to function better in the top lane with one more tool to use against minions.

Volibear’s changes are subject to change while on the PBE, so expect to see additional adjustments as players test the Volibear buffs.