League of Legends: Wild Rift Players Share First Hands-On Experiences and Gameplay

League of Legends: Wild Rift alphas are now well underway in different regions as players get their first hands-on experiences with the game to see what this version of League feels like. It’s playable only on mobile devices now and is limited to the Philippines and Brazil, but even if you’re not located in those regions or don’t have a device to play it on, you can catch up on all the Wild Rift matches from players sharing them online. The game’s free to be streamed during the alpha, so Twitch and other platforms now have a number of people broadcasting their games.

These alpha tests were first announced in May and were said to be restricted to those two regions before Riot set a date for the tests during its big gameplay reveal of Wild Rift. Not long after that showcase, the game was turned over to players to see how it felt to play League on a mobile device.

The Philippines alpha starts June 6 at 18:00 PHT, and you can follow along for updates on @wildrift, or check out the FAQ here: https://t.co/QS56ooLhim — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 5, 2020

We’ve seen other MOBA go mobile before, so the genre definitely has a place there, but Wild Rift is unique in that people have been playing League for years and are now seeing that game in a new way. The core experience and intent of matches are the same, but many champions and other parts of the game have been changed to accommodate the new platform. Only a limited number of champions are available during the alpha with several of them having their abilities altered, so there will still be something new to learn there even if you’re main made it into Wild Rift.

If you’re looking to catch up on everything Wild Rift as it’s happening and to see what the game looks like when it’s played in this format, Twitch is a prime place to go. The game’s directory has been totaling several thousands of viewers since the alphas went live as more players try it and stream it for others. A number of Wild Rift matches are always going on there with commentary from the players to discuss different parts of the game.

Not enough people are talking about the animations!! Sorceress Lux Wild Rift pic.twitter.com/I1YmKYVoze — Dreaming | Pre-Register Crestoria (@dreamingkun) June 6, 2020

The tests are currently being kept small with more previews planned for later in the year for other regions. League of Legends: Wild Rift does not currently have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be out for mobile devices in 2020 and on consoles sometime after mobile.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.