League of Legends: Wild Rift Team Open to Unique Champions in the Future

League of Legends: Wild Rift is officially set to enter Open Beta in North America tomorrow, March 29th, and while it shares the name "League of Legends" and much more with its computer-based sibling, the mobile version does have its own dedicated development team that essentially built the title from the ground up. There are even exclusive events, skins, and the like being added to Wild Rift. This begs the question: could Wild Rift eventually add its own unique champions rather than simply porting existing characters from the computer game? The short answer, according to a press event attended by ComicBook.com, is yes.

"I think at some point that's something that we're definitely willing to look at and explore," said Brian "FeralPony" Feeney, League of Legends: Wild Rift Design Director, when asked whether unique champions could eventually be produced for Wild Rift exclusively. "There's nothing that we're currently planning -- you know, there's 150, I want to say six or seven champions at this point now on PC. Obviously, we only have 61, so there's a lot of champions that we do want to make sure that we bring over to fill out the roster, fill out the different roles that are lacking, or play styles that are just not being supported, that kind of stuff. But I think in the future, definitely we're very open and willing to look at doing unique champions to Wild Rift that don't exist on PC."

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas on mobile devices and will continue to do so for now, it would appear. As noted above, the North America Open Beta is set to kick off beginning tomorrow, March 29th. League of Legends is currently available for PC and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

