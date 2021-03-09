League of Legends: Wild Rift North America Open Beta Date Announced

✖

Riot Games today announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular video game League of Legends, will officially enter Open Beta in North America for Android and iOS beginning on March 29th. If you haven't been following along, the title has been in various beta stages across the world, but this marks the first time North America has truly been able to join in on the fun.

League of Legends: Wild Rift isn't just a mobile version of League of Legends, however, as it shares more than just a shared history. The characters, items, and general 5-on-5 nature of League of Legends have been, as Riot Games puts it, built from the ground up for mobile. There are obvious differences between the two, and North American players will soon be able to find out for themselves just how different the two versions of League of Legends actually are at the end of the month.

Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/yxrI6KrUTp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 9, 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas on mobile, and will continue to do so, for now, it would appear. As noted above, the North America Open Beta is set to kick off beginning March 29th. League of Legends is currently available for PC and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of League of Legends: Wild Rift so far? Are you excited for the new Open Beta to reach North America? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!