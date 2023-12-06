New Leak Claims Dishonored Developer Will Reveal Next Game at The Game Awards

Arkane Studios made its name with the Dishonored series but has since released hits like Prey and Deathloop, which led to it being purchased by Xbox via Bethesda. Since that acquisition, the studio hit a rough patch with this year's flop Redfall, but everything out of the studio since then has been hinting that it's going back to the single-player experiences that made it famous. Recently, leaks claimed that Dishonored 3 is currently in development at Arkane; however, those leaks might be dubious given some other inaccuracies that cropped up around them. That said, a new leak claims that Arkane's next game will be announced during The Game Awards 2023, potentially hinting that Dishonored 3 is around the corner.

This leak comes from NateTheHate who has a long history of posting leaks. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take this with a massive grain of salt, but this is a leaker who has built up a reputation for being relatively solid. On top of that, it's coming on the heels of the previously mentioned Microsoft leak, which adds a bit more fuel to the fire.

It is worth noting that when Nate announced the leak on his podcast, we didn't learn about what exactly the game might be. Instead, we just know that Nate has "been told that Arkane's next game will be announced at TGA." Fortunately, if the rumors turn out to be true, Arkane fans don't have to wait much longer to see what's next from the studio. The one thing we do know for sure is that whatever Arkane does next, whether it's announced tomorrow or not, won't be a multiplayer-focused experience like Redfall.

What's Next For Arkane Studios?

Today we celebrate the 7th anniversary of #Dishonored 2! 🍰



Thank you for your unwavering passion for this world. 🩶 pic.twitter.com/0QN3eGA6Pm — Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) November 10, 2023

As mentioned above, Arkane struck out when it tried to give fans a vampire-centric multiplayer game in the form of Redfall. Not only was that game very different from what made Arkane successful, but it launched as a buggy mess and wasn't able to build a fanbase despite launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Because it will live on Game Pass for the foreseeable future, Redfall will likely continue to get updates as Microsoft is content to let games have a second life on its platform. In fact, Arkane dropped a massive back in October that is hopefully starting the process.

That said, almost immediately after Redfall shipped, rumors began circulating that the studio was already hard at work on its next game. Job postings over the past summer continued to hint at a return to the single-player world, and the big Microsoft leak mentioned above further suggested Arkane is going back to the Arkane well.

It would definitely make sense. The franchise hasn't gotten a new game since Dishonored: Death of the Outsider was released in 2017. Fans of the series have been waiting six years to see where the tale of Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin goes next. Hopefully, we'll get our first sneak peek at that story at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7.