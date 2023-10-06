Redfall Releases Massive Update Adding 60FPS, Combat Changes, and More

Redfall's new update is a big improvement.

By Cade Onder

Redfall has gotten a pretty massive update that aims to address some of the biggest issues people had with the game. A couple of years ago now, Microsoft bought ZeniMax, the company that owns the likes of Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, and many, many other talented teams. It was a big acquisition and one of the first games that was announced as an Xbox exclusive from these studios was Redfall, a co-op vampire shooter. On paper, it sounded really promising, but as things got closer to launch, the concerns began to arise. The game launched without 60FPS, which frustrated Xbox Series X owners looking for a new shooter. It was also plagued with bugs as well as just generally half-baked ideas. It was a game clearly not ready for launch and Microsoft/Bethesda have been trying to make amends for that for a while.

Now, we're starting to see some big improvements. The game has received a 60FPS mode amongst many other improvements today with the new "Update 2" patch. Arkane has outlined a number of performance fixes, changes to gameplay, improvements to the open-world, and more to make Redfall a better experience. Whether it will be enough to bring people back (especially during such a busy time of year for games) remains to be seen, but the effort is likely going to be appreciated.

Redfall Update 2 Patch Notes

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

  • Enabled Performance Mode on Xbox Series X|S.
  • Improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configuration
  • Addressed several edge-case memory crashes.
  • Addressed graphical corruption issue with changing resolution with AMD GPUs.
  • Fixed an issue with resetting Game Settings to their default values while in Windowed display on a second monitor.
  • The anti-aliasing setting is now hidden in Video Settings while AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling is enabled.
  • Various performance improvements made to Hero abilities, weapons, and general game systems.
  • Various fixes to support Hero abilities triggering properly despite environmental factors like ladders, death mist, electrocution, and more.
  • Improvements to player navigation and collision across both Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

USER INTERFACE

  • Weapons with silencers, or silenced muzzle attachments, now reflect their "silent" state in tooltips.
    • Silenced weapons generate less noise, and are less likely to alert nearby enemies.
  • Vault and Mantle indicators now display in the HUD when a surface can be vaulted over, or mantled.
  • The Mission Briefing Table now better delineates between Main Missions and Optional Missions.
  • Functional improvements to compass markers and objective search areas to behave more consistently.
  • Historical Markers now display on the Map in their locked state once players complete the introductory missions in Redfall Commons and Burial Point.
  • Improved the readability of ammo purchasing.
  • Added an off-screen indicator when Bribón is downed.
  • Fixed an issue where objective search areas were blocking fast travel actions while using the Map.
  • The Text-to-Speech hotkey now displays at all times when active.
  • Player reporting now shows a loading indicator when submitting.
  • Clarified the achievement description for Rum Runner.

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Improvements to Screen Narration:
    • Narration updates when a Multiplayer Lobby state changes between Ready and Unready.
    • Support when the text entry field is open. Narration updates every seven seconds if the field remains open.
    • Narrates "Back" and "Friends" menu controls on all pages of the Settings menu.
    • Support within the Username input field for the "Add Crossplay Friends" sub-menu.
    • Fixed an issue where players would be prompted to "Press Enter" when focused on the Username input field in the "Add Bethesda.net Friends" sub-menu.
    • Support for navigation control in Hero Select and System Select menus.
    • Narrates game invites and friend request notifications.
    • When selecting a locked difficulty, the screen describes the difficulty type as "Locked".
    • When selecting an unlocked difficulty, the screen narrator will narrate "Difficulty Selected".
    • Main Menu's System tooltip displays "System" only, and will narrate "System" in both Main and System menus.
    • Hover support for all buttons and links, both digital and analog inputs.
    • Narration support when pings are placed or removed from the world.
    • Fixed several issues with screen narration in Bethesda.Net modals:
      • Removed incorrect prompt to "Press Enter" to input email address, username, and/or password when logging in.
      • Bethesda.net account Help menu now supports proper narration.
      • Narration Support in the Bethesda.Net Updated Agreement.
  • Exiting a Multiplayer Lobby now properly reads "Close", instead of "Quit" or "Leave Lobby" when the Friends List is open.
  • Lobby labeling now visually and audibly differentiates between Singleplayer and Multiplayer.
  • Added a secondary sensory method in the Archive to indicate focus on the scroll bar.
  • Improved photosensitivity work in the following areas:
    • Firing the Clacker Unrivaled weapon in ADS near a red emergency light.
    • Flashing environment light bloom caused by weapon fire.
    • Vampire death and disintegration.
    • Remi's Cluster Bomb C4 explosions detonating in rapid succession.
    • Summoning Layla's Lift with other players standing nearby.

GAMEPLAY

  • Numerous improvements to default Aim-Assist and Dead Zone tuning, and more options for players to customize these settings for both Controller and Keyboard/Mouse.
    • Arkane Recommendations:
      • For fast paced multiplayer FPS fans – Check out Medium, High, or Linear Input Response Presets as they tend to feel faster and more responsive overall.
      • For slower single player FPS fans – Check out Default, Low, or Medium Input Response Presets as the slower response curves tend to feel like you have a little more precision over your aim.
    • Increasing/decreasing your Controller Sensitivity from the Input Response Presets default value will directly increase/decrease your overall left/right turning speeds.
    • For players who turn up their Controller Sensitivity, consider trying out Default/Strong/Very Strong Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength if you would like that assistance.
    • For players who turn down their Controller Sensitivity, try Very Weak/Weak/Default Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength presets to prevent it from feeling like you are fighting for control over your aim.
    • Tinkering with the Input Response Preset setting is a great first step to help you find the controller settings that work best for you.
  • During the Settling In mission, Anna Creelman will now fill the player's pistol, shotgun, and assault rifle ammunition.
  • Added new Vampire Nest spawns to Old Town and Sedgewick neighborhoods.
  • Added a tutorial blade and Archive entry for Psychic Residue.
  • Remi's C4 no longer remains in the world after exploding.
  • Various fixes for mission objective persistence.
  • Added mission dialogue for Fall Like Lightning.

COMBAT

  • Players can now sneak up and take down unaware Cultists & Bellwether enemies with staked weapons.
  • Increased open world enemy population and mission encounter balancing.
  • Added unique open world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons.
  • Added elements of light or reflective clothing to vampire and human NPCs to aid in visibility during the night.
  • Increased ammo pickups in areas surrounding the Fire Station to help new players maintain early-game resources.
  • Enemies now reposition to avoid friendly fire.
  • Bribón is now guaranteed to shock nearby enemies while using Siren with the Robot Rock skill activated.
  • Remi will now be alerted when--and where--Bribón is downed.
  • Fixed several scenarios where enemies could become stuck in an idle state and stop engaging with the player.
  • Sights and silencer barrels have been updated to improve reticle visibility.
  • Sights using a green emissive have been tuned so they aren't as bright at night.
  • Scale and positioning of magazines has been improved to prevent clipping and other animation issues.
  • Improved Rook combat behavior in the Black Sun boss arena.

ENVIRONMENT

  • References to the Burial Point district have been added into the Map, and other locations in the Redfall Commons district.
  • Improved the lighting presentation in the Black Sun boss arena.
  • Improved visual fidelity for psychic space butterflies, fog pockets, the Black Sun's glowing sigil, and various water effects.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added visually distinct player indicators and markers for Multiplayer sessions, and unique co-op ping color for each player in the squad.
  • Improved player ping visibility.
  • The Light's Out achievement will now be awarded in multiplayer only if the Lost in the Fog mission is active.
