Redfall Releases Massive Update Adding 60FPS, Combat Changes, and More
Redfall's new update is a big improvement.
Redfall has gotten a pretty massive update that aims to address some of the biggest issues people had with the game. A couple of years ago now, Microsoft bought ZeniMax, the company that owns the likes of Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, and many, many other talented teams. It was a big acquisition and one of the first games that was announced as an Xbox exclusive from these studios was Redfall, a co-op vampire shooter. On paper, it sounded really promising, but as things got closer to launch, the concerns began to arise. The game launched without 60FPS, which frustrated Xbox Series X owners looking for a new shooter. It was also plagued with bugs as well as just generally half-baked ideas. It was a game clearly not ready for launch and Microsoft/Bethesda have been trying to make amends for that for a while.
Now, we're starting to see some big improvements. The game has received a 60FPS mode amongst many other improvements today with the new "Update 2" patch. Arkane has outlined a number of performance fixes, changes to gameplay, improvements to the open-world, and more to make Redfall a better experience. Whether it will be enough to bring people back (especially during such a busy time of year for games) remains to be seen, but the effort is likely going to be appreciated.
Redfall Update 2 Patch Notes
PERFORMANCE & STABILITY
- Enabled Performance Mode on Xbox Series X|S.
- Improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configuration
- Addressed several edge-case memory crashes.
- Addressed graphical corruption issue with changing resolution with AMD GPUs.
- Fixed an issue with resetting Game Settings to their default values while in Windowed display on a second monitor.
- The anti-aliasing setting is now hidden in Video Settings while AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling is enabled.
- Various performance improvements made to Hero abilities, weapons, and general game systems.
- Various fixes to support Hero abilities triggering properly despite environmental factors like ladders, death mist, electrocution, and more.
- Improvements to player navigation and collision across both Redfall Commons and Burial Point.
USER INTERFACE
- Weapons with silencers, or silenced muzzle attachments, now reflect their "silent" state in tooltips.
- Silenced weapons generate less noise, and are less likely to alert nearby enemies.
- Vault and Mantle indicators now display in the HUD when a surface can be vaulted over, or mantled.
- The Mission Briefing Table now better delineates between Main Missions and Optional Missions.
- Functional improvements to compass markers and objective search areas to behave more consistently.
- Historical Markers now display on the Map in their locked state once players complete the introductory missions in Redfall Commons and Burial Point.
- Improved the readability of ammo purchasing.
- Added an off-screen indicator when Bribón is downed.
- Fixed an issue where objective search areas were blocking fast travel actions while using the Map.
- The Text-to-Speech hotkey now displays at all times when active.
- Player reporting now shows a loading indicator when submitting.
- Clarified the achievement description for Rum Runner.
ACCESSIBILITY
- Improvements to Screen Narration:
- Narration updates when a Multiplayer Lobby state changes between Ready and Unready.
- Support when the text entry field is open. Narration updates every seven seconds if the field remains open.
- Narrates "Back" and "Friends" menu controls on all pages of the Settings menu.
- Support within the Username input field for the "Add Crossplay Friends" sub-menu.
- Fixed an issue where players would be prompted to "Press Enter" when focused on the Username input field in the "Add Bethesda.net Friends" sub-menu.
- Support for navigation control in Hero Select and System Select menus.
- Narrates game invites and friend request notifications.
- When selecting a locked difficulty, the screen describes the difficulty type as "Locked".
- When selecting an unlocked difficulty, the screen narrator will narrate "Difficulty Selected".
- Main Menu's System tooltip displays "System" only, and will narrate "System" in both Main and System menus.
- Hover support for all buttons and links, both digital and analog inputs.
- Narration support when pings are placed or removed from the world.
- Fixed several issues with screen narration in Bethesda.Net modals:
- Removed incorrect prompt to "Press Enter" to input email address, username, and/or password when logging in.
- Bethesda.net account Help menu now supports proper narration.
- Narration Support in the Bethesda.Net Updated Agreement.
- Exiting a Multiplayer Lobby now properly reads "Close", instead of "Quit" or "Leave Lobby" when the Friends List is open.
- Lobby labeling now visually and audibly differentiates between Singleplayer and Multiplayer.
- Added a secondary sensory method in the Archive to indicate focus on the scroll bar.
- Improved photosensitivity work in the following areas:
- Firing the Clacker Unrivaled weapon in ADS near a red emergency light.
- Flashing environment light bloom caused by weapon fire.
- Vampire death and disintegration.
- Remi's Cluster Bomb C4 explosions detonating in rapid succession.
- Summoning Layla's Lift with other players standing nearby.
GAMEPLAY
- Numerous improvements to default Aim-Assist and Dead Zone tuning, and more options for players to customize these settings for both Controller and Keyboard/Mouse.
-
Arkane Recommendations:
- For fast paced multiplayer FPS fans – Check out Medium, High, or Linear Input Response Presets as they tend to feel faster and more responsive overall.
- For slower single player FPS fans – Check out Default, Low, or Medium Input Response Presets as the slower response curves tend to feel like you have a little more precision over your aim.
- Increasing/decreasing your Controller Sensitivity from the Input Response Presets default value will directly increase/decrease your overall left/right turning speeds.
- For players who turn up their Controller Sensitivity, consider trying out Default/Strong/Very Strong Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength if you would like that assistance.
- For players who turn down their Controller Sensitivity, try Very Weak/Weak/Default Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength presets to prevent it from feeling like you are fighting for control over your aim.
- Tinkering with the Input Response Preset setting is a great first step to help you find the controller settings that work best for you.
- Arkane Recommendations:
- During the Settling In mission, Anna Creelman will now fill the player's pistol, shotgun, and assault rifle ammunition.
- Added new Vampire Nest spawns to Old Town and Sedgewick neighborhoods.
- Added a tutorial blade and Archive entry for Psychic Residue.
- Remi's C4 no longer remains in the world after exploding.
- Various fixes for mission objective persistence.
- Added mission dialogue for Fall Like Lightning.
COMBAT
- Players can now sneak up and take down unaware Cultists & Bellwether enemies with staked weapons.
- Increased open world enemy population and mission encounter balancing.
- Added unique open world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons.
- Added elements of light or reflective clothing to vampire and human NPCs to aid in visibility during the night.
- Increased ammo pickups in areas surrounding the Fire Station to help new players maintain early-game resources.
- Enemies now reposition to avoid friendly fire.
- Bribón is now guaranteed to shock nearby enemies while using Siren with the Robot Rock skill activated.
- Remi will now be alerted when--and where--Bribón is downed.
- Fixed several scenarios where enemies could become stuck in an idle state and stop engaging with the player.
- Sights and silencer barrels have been updated to improve reticle visibility.
- Sights using a green emissive have been tuned so they aren't as bright at night.
- Scale and positioning of magazines has been improved to prevent clipping and other animation issues.
- Improved Rook combat behavior in the Black Sun boss arena.
ENVIRONMENT
- References to the Burial Point district have been added into the Map, and other locations in the Redfall Commons district.
- Improved the lighting presentation in the Black Sun boss arena.
- Improved visual fidelity for psychic space butterflies, fog pockets, the Black Sun's glowing sigil, and various water effects.
MULTIPLAYER
- Added visually distinct player indicators and markers for Multiplayer sessions, and unique co-op ping color for each player in the squad.
- Improved player ping visibility.
- The Light's Out achievement will now be awarded in multiplayer only if the Lost in the Fog mission is active.