Dishonored 3 Revealed in New Microsoft Leak

It looks like a third installment in Bethesda and Arkane Studios' Dishonored series should be arriving in the future. First released back in 2012, the original Dishonored was a new first-person stealth-action series that essentially helped put Arkane on the map. It was later followed by Dishonored 2 in 2016 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a standalone spin-off, in 2017. Now, after having left the series on ice for an extended period of time, it looks like Arkane is preparing to return to the franchise with a proper Dishonored 3.

News of Dishonored 3 and its existence has come about from a massive leak associated with Microsoft. Essentially, a number of documents have been made public in the wake of Microsoft's previous court battle with the FTC. One of these documents happened to list a variety of projects in the pipeline at Bethesda and Xbox. Alongside remasters of games like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dishonored 3 was also found to be listed with a launch window in Microsoft's 2024 fiscal year. However, given other inaccuracies that were spotted in this leak in association with release dates, it seems that this release window is likely dated and has since been altered within Microsoft.

One reason why a return to Dishonored could be such a big deal for Arkane is because the studio has had a bit of a rough patch. Earlier in 2023, Arkane released Redfall, which ended up being largely panned by both critics and Xbox fans alike. Although Arkane rattled off a string of high-quality releases for over a decade, Redfall has put a bit of a stain on the company's reputation. To see that Dishonored 3 might be around the corner is something that would likely allow Arkane to re-establish itself in the wake of Redfall.

Xbox and Bethesda's Future Games Leaked

As mentioned, Dishonored 3 was just one game amongst a very long list of titles that happened to leak today. Other games from Xbox and Bethesda that were found mentioned happen to include Ghostwire: Tokyo 2, DOOM Year Zero, and a handful of other titles that currently don't have official names. Additionally, plans regarding Xbox's future in the hardware space were also divulged and teased a new mid-generation model of the Xbox Series X alongside an updated model of the Xbox controller that will contain a variety of new features.

For now, Microsoft itself hasn't commented on any of these leaks publicly and it likely won't do so. It's also not known if any of these projects are still planned since some of the info here might be a bit old. Still, this leak seems to be quite a credible one and has painted an extensive picture of what can be expected from Xbox in the years ahead.