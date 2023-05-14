Redfall Developer Arkane Studios Appears to Already Be Working On Its Next Game

It's not a stretch to say that the launch of Redfall did not go to plan for developer Arkane Studios. The Austin branch of the fan-favorite studio seemed poised to have, at worst, a solid shooter with an intriguing story that players could take on with their friends. Unfortunately, due to all kinds of bugs and a world that felt "lifeless," Redfall failed to get out of the starting blocks. If a new job posting is to be believed, Arkane might be leaving the vampire-centric shooter on the scrap heap and moving on to something else.

As first spotted by GameRant, Arkane Austin recently added a job posting for a build engineer. Studios are constantly adding new workers so that news isn't too surprising at first glance. However, the original posting mentions that the person would be joining the Austin team to help "develop our next AAA title." The posting also went on to say that the job would start "as soon as possible." Now, studios are working on new games all the time, but it is surprising to see Arkane Austin potentially moving on so quickly.

(Photo: Xbox)

Since the posting was uncovered, the language has been changed to remove both of the sentences above. Instead, it now just says the person will "join our team in developing AAA games for PC and console systems." Obviously, it's impossible to know, but that change could mean that either the team sees the bad optics of trying to move away from Redfall or that there was a miscommunication about how the role should be presented. Either way, it's hard to see Arkane Austin jump ship from Redfall this early, especially when you consider that it's available on Xbox Game Pass.

Over the past few years, we've seen several games launch in a poor state and then find their footing to deliver on the original promise. No Man's Sky is the first name that comes to mind, but it's far from the only one. Game Pass itself has Sea of Thieves to look at when trying to assess if Redfall can fix itself. Again, it's impossible to know what Arkane is up to until they tell us, but it's safe to assume that the developers are going to be given at least a few more months to try to right the ship and get Redfall in a place where it's at least more playable.