Valve Comments on Recent Left 4 Dead 3 Rumors

Valve has commented on the recent flurry of Left 4 Dead rumors, and it’s not good news for those hoping to see the zombie series return soon. As you may know, last year was peppered with many Left 4 Dead rumors and “leaks.” For example, back in December a new report surfaced claiming that a new Left 4 Dead game was in development. However, this isn’t true. According to Valve, it was exploring doing something with Left 4 Dead a few years ago, however, it hasn’t touched the series in years.

“We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next-gen opportunities a few years ago, but we are absolutely not working on anything Left 4 Dead-related now, and haven’t for years,” said Valve to IGN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, we haven’t seen the Left 4 Dead series since 2009, despite the market being ideal for the franchise to make a grand return, and despite a huge demand for a Left 4 Dead 3.

The bad news doesn’t stop there, unfortunately. According to Valve, there was also experimentation going on with Portal. More specifically, bringing the series to the VR world.

“We [looked] at our various IPs when we started… before we selected Half-Life… which is a really standard thing for us to do. When you’re trying to explore something new, of course you start with ‘What are all the tools we’ve got from the past that could help us rapidly learn here?’ So we looked at various IPs and, yep, Portal was one of them, [but] we didn’t get very far in that. It was pretty clear when we looked at Portal as a whole… If we can’t do player movement, not as a result of their choice, but by launching them… momentum…standing on things… all that sort of stuff… then a whole swath of Portal’s puzzles… the whole back half of Portal, or more… goes away, and we’d need some alternative thing.”

So, if you’re hoping for a new Left 4 Dead game. Well, it doesn’t look like you’ll be getting one anytime soon. Meanwhile, if you’re looking forward to a new Portal game, it also seems like you could be waiting a long time. But hey, at least we finally have a new Half-Life game.