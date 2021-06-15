Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: 5 Details You Might Have Missed

Nintendo revealed a more detailed look at the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, revealing some tantalizing clues about what we might see in the upcoming Zelda games. The upcoming (and still unnamed) game is set after Breath of the Wild but expands the world of that game into the sky. Although the new trailer didn't provide much in terms of storyline details, we did see several unexpected clues in the footage about what we can expect in the next major Zelda game. Here's five details you might have missed in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel trailer.

Link's Arm

(Photo: Nintendo)

In the opening moments of the trailer, we saw what appeared to be some of Ganon's corruptive magic working its way up Link's arm. The details about this event are still unclear, but it seems to be a major plot point as Link's right arm is clearly changed in some way throughout the footage. From the brief glances we can see, it appears that Link's arm has become stone. What's more, there is significant scarring shown down Link's back, which makes us worry that Link might not have long for this world.

Link's new arm does seem to come with new abilities. The gameplay footage shows several Shiekah Slate-esque abilities in play, including a Stasis effect. However, Link is shown holding out his arm when those abilities activate, which could mean that the corruption doubles as a source of ancient magic for Link.

Ganondorf's Return

(Photo: Nintendo)

As many expected from the initial 2019 tease, Ganondorf will be making some kind of return in Breath of the Wild 2. His mummified form appears for a brief instance in the trailer, wearing tattered robes and showing off some seriously decaying flesh. Ganondorf seems to be the cause of Link's corruption, and it'll be interesting to see how he factors into the game since Ganon was supposedly defeated for good in the first game.

Link Has a Flamethrower

(Photo: Nintendo)

Link showed off a lot of new abilities and powers, but we have to point out one of his amazing new weapons. For a brief instance, Link is shown wielding what appears to be a large flamethrower-like device that's mounted onto his left arm. This is separate from his corrupted arm and appears to be some sort of Shiekah-like device. We can't wait to find out what other new weapons Link will wield and can't wait to set fire to literally everything in our paths.

Twilight Princess Teases

(Photo: Nintendo)

While fans are likely disappointed that Nintendo didn't announce an HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, they should take some solace that the new Zelda game will feature at least some references to that beloved game. There definitely seem to be some ties between the Twilight Princess lore and the Breath of the Wild sequel. At one point, Link's arm is shown glowing with some familiar-colored magic as he wears a harness and there are also a handful of audio quirks that callback to Twlight Princess as well. We still don't know how the Twilight Realm will factor into the new game, but there seem to be too many clues for it to a be a coincidence.

Skyward Sword Callbacks

With the announcement that Breath of the Wild 2 would expand Link's adventures into the skies above Hyrule, fans immediately noted the similarities between Skyloft and the floating islands seen in the gameplay footage. Link falling through the sky felt very similar to sequences in Skyward Sword, when Link traveled between the islands of Skyloft and the dangerous surface. In fact, Nintendo's decision to remaster Skyward Sword seems to make a lot more sense given its similarity to some of the footage we saw during today's Nintendo Direct. Skyloft plays a critical role in the founding of Hyrule, as Skyward Sword revealed that the first Hylians actually came from the sky after fleeing the forces of Demise on the Surface World. While the Isle of the Goddess eventually settled on the surface, other floating islands were still in the sky at the end of Skyward Sword. It definitely looks like we'll see what happened to those who remained in the sky in the upcoming sequel.