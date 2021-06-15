The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Gameplay and Release Window

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players finally have a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After announcing the sequel for Switch and Switch Lite back at E3 2019, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about Breath of the Wild 2 or shown anything for the exclusive either, but today that changed. Not only did we get a 2022 release window, but we got a new trailer, or more specifically, our second trailer of the game. Unlike the first trailer, today's trailer reveals a decent look at the Switch and Switch Lite game.

The new trailer -- which runs at [insert length] -- is a pretty standard affair and features not just familiar faces, like Link and Zelda, but familiar places, though not all of these locations look the same as we remember.

Below, you can check out the new trailer for yourself, courtesy of Nintendo:

For those that don't know: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- the game's predecessor -- debuted back in 2017 alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch. It was also available via the Wii U at launch. Despite a very troubling development, it not only released to massive sales, but a hugely impressive 97 on Metacritic. Usually, this is a recipe for a sequel, but with Zelda, you never know. However, obviously, unlike some equally impressive entries in the past, it's getting a direct sequel.

Technically, this isn't the only prequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has. Last year, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released as a prequel to the first game. However, not only do you not need to play this game to enjoy Breath of the Wild 2, but you don't really even have to have played BOTW.

