The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 News Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has teased that Nintendo might soon have more to share about its highly-anticipated game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Originally planned to release on Nintendo Switch this year, Nintendo ended up delaying the Breath of the Wild sequel in the early months of 2022 to an undetermined date next year. And while we haven't heard anything official about the project since this delay announcement, it sounds like this ongoing silence could soon be coming to an end.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Nintendo Shack podcast, gaming industry reporter Jeff Grubb shared more details about what he has heard in regard to Nintendo's next Direct presentation. Previously, Grubb stated that Nintendo should be holding a new Direct at some point in September and would likely make some announcements tied to The Legend of Zelda franchise at this time. And while it was said that these reveals would likely be tied to new Switch ports of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, Grubb has also shared that Nintendo will likely have an update to share related to Breath of the Wild 2.

Although it's uncertain how much of BOTW 2 Nintendo might opt to reveal, Grubb went on to say that it has been suggested to him that the game's formal name will finally be unveiled. While many fans have simply chosen to refer to the game as "Breath of the Wild 2" since it was first announced in 2019, Nintendo has always been very clear that the Switch sequel will have a new title that doesn't feature the naming convention from the previous game. However, Nintendo has also said that this title contains spoilers for the events of the game, which is why it hasn't announced the name just yet.

It's important to stress with this whole situation that Grubb has even expressed that he doesn't know exactly what Nintendo has planned to show at its next Direct. As such, there's always the chance that new information related to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 might not appear whatsoever. With this in mind, be sure to temper your expectations and take this report with a grain of salt until we hear more directly from Nintendo.

