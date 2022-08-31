Nintendo Insider Shares Reported Window for Next Direct

A well-regarded Nintendo insider has now shared more information about when the next Direct presentation might be happening. With August drawing to a close, a number of Nintendo fans have started to expect that a new Direct will transpire at some point within the coming month. And while Nintendo has yet to confirm that this will be the case, one reporter has stated that a showcase within this window seems likely.

According to industry reporter and insider Jeff Grubb, Nintendo is tentatively planning to hold its next Direct at some point during the week of September 12th. Grubb, who revealed this information during the latest episode of the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, said that these details come from "a pretty good source." However, it was also stressed other sources have claimed that the Direct could be happening even sooner than this.

Assuming that a new Nintendo Direct did happen in September, it's still uncertain what might be announced during the broadcast. Nintendo has a big lineup of fall games with Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so it stands to reason that all of these titles might be highlighted in some capacity.

What remains a mystery though is what Nintendo has coming to the Switch in 2023. Outside of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo has yet to outline much of what it will be releasing in the coming year. That being said, some rumors have suggested that new remasters of Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess could be on the way. Whether or not these games would be shown off at the next Direct isn't known, but they are titles that many fans are waiting to see announced.

