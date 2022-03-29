The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed

Nintendo has confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has now been delayed. Originally slated to release in 2022, Nintendo released a new video today announcing that the title would instead be pushed into the early portion of 2023. And while this news is surely upsetting to a number of fans, Nintendo did happen to show off some new footage from the title as a way of tiding people over.

In a message given by Nintendo’s Eiji Aonuma, it was said that the company needs a bit more time to work on the project. “We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023,” Aonuma said. “For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.”

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/7OhayhiuM9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 29, 2022

After announcing this delay, Aonuma proceeded to talk more about what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will have in store. In doing so, gameplay footage that was first unveiled last summer was shown off again while Aonuma was speaking. In addition to showing this old footage once again, though, Nintendo gave us some brief new looks at what the sequel will have in store.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this new footage shows that the Master Sword that Link wields in Breath of the Wild 2 has been deformed to some degree. The reason that the iconic weapon is deteriorating wasn’t revealed by Aonuma, but it will surely be integral to BOTW 2’s story.

Lastly, this new footage also happens to give us a better look at Link in Breath of the Wild 2 than we have seen previously. Link now boasts much longer hair compared to what was seen in the original game and he also has a number of tattoos that go up his arm. Again, we don’t know why this has happened, but all will surely be explained once the game releases.

