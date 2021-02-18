The Legend of Zelda Joy-Con Controllers Coming to Nintendo Switch

While fans looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 might have been a bit disappointed by today's Nintendo Direct, the presentation still had some cool things to get Zelda fans excited, including a new pair of Joy-Con controllers! The Joy-Cons have a blue color scheme with gold accents. The right Joy-Con is meant to be styled after the Master Sword, while the left Joy-Con is meant to evoke Link's Hylian Shield, complete with Hylian Crest in red. For Zelda fans, the new controllers definitely look like a must-own item, and they'll be available starting on July 16th!

Images of the Joy-Con controllers can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Joy-Con controllers with a special design themed after The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSword HD will also launch alongside the game on 7/16! The right Joy-Con has a Master Sword theme, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/vvuobumO5w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda on the NES. It's unclear whether or not Nintendo plans to celebrate the anniversary the way it did with Mario in 2020, but 2021 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for the series! The new Joy-Con controllers will release on the same day as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, a port of the 2011 Nintendo Wii game. The original Skyward Sword featured motion controls that took advantage of the Wii Remote Plus, and that will be the case for the Switch version and the Joy-Cons. Players will also be able to access a button-only control scheme, which can be accessed in handheld mode or while docked.

Since the Nintendo Switch launch, Joy-Con controllers have been offered in a number of different variations, many of which have never been made available outside of Japan. Fortunately, that won't be the case with the Zelda Joy-Cons, which will likely become a favorite among fans of the series. Like previous Joy-Con offerings, the pair are expected to retail for $79.99. Pre-orders have not been made available, as of this writing.

Do you plan on checking out the Legend of Zelda Joy-Con controllers? What did you think of today's Nintendo Direct presentation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!