The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Last month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the next game added as part of Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack. Today, Nintendo announced that the game will arrive on Friday February 25th. Majora’s Mask originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, and is widely considered one of the best games in the Zelda franchise. Over the years, it has been offered on multiple platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, for those that never had the chance to experience it, this should provide the perfect opportunity!

In addition to the release date, Nintendo also dropped a trailer for Majora’s Mask, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky!



Relive the world's final 72 hours when The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 2/25.

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is a direct sequel to Ocarina of Time. While the game retains some familiar elements from Ocarina, Majora’s Mask changes up the formula in a number of dramatic ways. In the game, Link finds himself in a new world called Termina, where a looming moon threatens to crash and destroy the world in just three days. To save Termina, Link must don a trio of masks that help him transform into a Deku, a Zora, and a Goron, each of which has its own distinct powers and abilities. The game’s significantly darker tone sets it apart from other Zelda titles, and has earned Majora’s Mask a passionate fanbase.

As with the previous N64 releases, Majora’s Mask will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that purchased the Expansion Pack. The Pack gives users access to games that originally released on Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis, as well as access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ Happy Home Paradise DLC. While some fans have debated whether the Expansion Pack is worth the cost, Nintendo has steadily added more games and options. Last week, the company revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s upcoming DLC will also be included as a perk.

