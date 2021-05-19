The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Locks Big New Feature Behind Amiibo

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in two months, and when it does, it will come with a big new feature that is locked behind having the new accompanying amiibo. The amiibo features both Zelda and Loftwing together, and was revealed last night. Since then, pre-orders for the amiibo have gone live. Any amiibo release drives considerable demand, especially when it involves Zelda, however, there's extra incentive to order this one due to this new feature.

In the Wii version of the game, or, in other words, the original version of the game, players could only fast travel from certain locations. This is also the case in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, unless you have the aforementioned amiibo. If you have the amiibo, you can fast-travel from anywhere.

In the grand scheme of things, none of this important, but in terms of the game, this is a fairly major feature, which is why many Nintendo fans have been blasting Nintendo over the decision.

Y’all rioted when Capcom shipped DLC character onto retail discs. But here’s Nintendo gating a HUGE improvement for Skyward Sword behind the fucking piece of plastic. Don’t let Nintendo do this! pic.twitter.com/fM3iipAltH — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) May 19, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't addressed any of this criticism or explained its decision to lock the feature behind the amiibo, but it's likely to generate interest and sales in said amiibo, which are admittedly not as popular as they used to be.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release on July 16, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the Zelda re-release and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: