The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.

General

Fixed several issues to improve the gameplay experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword debuted on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011, and an HD version of the game released on Switch last month. The game is chronologically the first entry in the Zelda timeline, chronicling the creation of the Master Sword. Skyward Sword has long been considered one of the most controversial games in the series, mostly because of its reliance on the Wii's motion controls. The Nintendo Switch makes motion controls optional, and it seems that reception to the new version has mostly been positive! The game released too late to be included in Nintendo's second quarter financial results, but the game is already one of Amazon's "Best Sellers in Video Games" for 2021.

Skyward Sword HD should help tide over Zelda fans eagerly awaiting the release of Breath of the Wild 2. During Nintendo's E3 presentation in June, the company showcased new footage from Breath of the Wild 2, and it showcased areas in the skies above Hyrule. That inclusion drew immediate comparisons to Skyward Sword's overworld, with some speculation that there could be a strong connection between the two games. That could explain why Nintendo ported the game to Switch before more popular Zelda games like Ocarina of Time or The Wind Waker, but it's hard to say for certain. Regardless, the port has given a new generation of players a chance to try the game for themselves!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

