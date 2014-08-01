Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, X-Men Coming to Popular Marvel Game

✖

Upper Deck Games today revealed its upcoming slate of releases for its popular Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game. In 2020, the company released new sets featuring Asgardian characters, the New Mutants, and cosmic heroes. In 2021, they're returning to the stars, to mutants, the magical, and to the silver screen. Legendary: Marvel will kick off the new year with a cosmic set based on the "Annihilation" event. It will follow that up with a mystically-minded Doctor Strange set. The mutants take the spotlight next in the Messiah Complex set. Finally, Upper Deck will release its third set based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy. Each new set will bring new characters to the game.

Annihilation, represented with the Fantastic Four logo in the presentation, is based on the epic 2006 Marvel cosmic crossover event in which Annihilus waged war on the galaxy. Key characters in the event included Thanos, Drax the Destroyer, Nova, Super Skrull, Ronan, Galactus, and Moondragon. Though it would not form until much later, there's also a short-lived cosmic Marvel team known as the Annihilators. The team consisted of Quasar, Silver Surfer, Ronan the Accuser, Beta Ray Bill, Gladiator, Ikon, and Cosmo.

The Doctor Strange set is pretty self-explanatory. Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme will be at the center of this release. What other characters might be included is up to speculation. Perhaps his loyal companion Wong, former love interest Clea, or another former Sorcerer Supreme, Brother Voodoo. Doctor Strange has plenty of classic villains to draw from as well, including the dread Dormammu, rival sorcerer Baron Mordo, and the otherworldly Shuma-Gorath.

Messiah Complex is based on the 2007 X-Men crossover event. The story brought together four X-Men teams. There was the Uncanny X-Men squad, who had just returned from space, Rogue's ragtag X-Men squad, Jamie Madrox's X-Factor Investigations, and the students featured in New X-Men, including Prodigy, Hellion, Dust, X-23, Rockslide, Mercury, and Surge. The vent also saw the formation of a new version of X-Force. They faced off against the Marauders, the Purifiers, the bestial monsters called Predator X, and Mister Sinister, and were betrayed by one of their own while trying to save Hope Summers, the first new mutant born after M-Day.

Lastly, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy is the third Marvel Cinematic Universe set for Legendary: Marvel following Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Marvel Studios anniversary edition base set. Fans should expect to see the core cast of the movie represented, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot.

