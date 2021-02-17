LEGO Brawls Reveals Ninjago Anniversary Event

✖

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ninjago line, LEGO Brawls is holding a special anniversary event. During the event, players can find "solid gold" versions of Ninjago characters, six new emotes, anniversary content, and a revamped Ninjago level, which features a new layout and decor. Alongside the brand-new event, LEGO Brawls version 2.3 includes bug fixes and general improvements, as well as some changes to the sound effects and music, though specific details have not been revealed. All in all, this seems like an exciting new event for fans of LEGO Brawls, as well as longtime fans of the Ninjago brand!

A trailer for the game's new content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of #Ninjago with LEGO Brawls! Unlock new GOLD minifigs, master new melee weapons / power-ups, and practice your Spinjitzu in the new dojo. Try it free on Apple Arcade! https://t.co/iJW5fMu03K #LEGOBrawls #AppleArcade pic.twitter.com/IhhszlQS3L — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 12, 2021

For those unfamiliar with LEGO Brawls, the title is a 4v4 multiplayer brawler that seems similar to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise. A mobile title developed by Red Games Co., LEGO Brawls allows players to customize their own characters using LEGO parts. Released in 2019, the game includes content and arenas based on themes such as space, castle, pirate, and more; LEGO Brawls even features content based on the Jurassic World line! The title is currently available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Fans have asked LEGO about the possibility of an Android release, but nothing has been announced, as of this writing.

The Ninjago brand has been a major success for LEGO over the last 10 years. In that timeframe, Ninjago has seen hundreds of sets released, a successful television series, and a theatrical film. Given how popular the line has proven over the years, some fans can't be faulted for being a bit disappointed the game hasn't been made available elsewhere. Fortunately, those without access to Apple Arcade can always check out the LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game, which has been released on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Are you a fan of LEGO Brawls on Apple Arcade? Would you like to see the game appear on additional platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!