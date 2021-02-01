LEGO's 5685-Piece Ninjago City Gardens Set is Back In Stock

LEGO is celebrating 10 years of Ninjago with the largest set ever produced for the line. In fact, it ranks among largest LEGO sets in general at a whopping 5685-pieces. If you want to get your hands on the 71741 Ninjago City Gardens, here's what you need to know...

The Ninjago City Gardens set was available to pre-order in VIP Early Access, but quickly sold out. However, it got a restock here at LEGO.com for $299.99 today, February 1st, which is the general access launch date. Note that all LEGO purchases over $85 are eligible for a free Year of the Ox set until November 14th.

The Ninjago City Gardens set features five tiers, "including an ice cream shop, Chen’s noodle house, the ninja control room and a museum celebrating the ninjas’ rich history". It also comes with 19 minifigures, including Young Lloyd, Kai, Zane, Urban Cole, Urban Jay, Urban Nya, Misako, Ronin, Hai, Cece, Mei and Tito. There's even a special edition golden Wu Legacy minifigure that commemorates the 10 year Ninjago anniversary. Additional images of the set can be found below.

Keep in mind that the City Gardens set isn't the only new addition to the Ninjago line. You can shop LEGO's 2021 Ninjago lineup right here. Details on more of LEGO's big 2021 releases can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.