LEGO Fortnite and Two Other New Fortnite Games Announced

Fortnite is expanding in a massive way with three brand new games within the game, including LEGO Fortnite. Fortnite has evolved in such a significant way since its inception. It was initially a tower defense game then a battle royale game... and then something totally unseen before. People have been creating their own experiences using in-game tools and Epic has expanded its own offerings to have all kinds of wild events, crossovers, and more. There are concerts, movies, and much more happening in Fortnite all of the time, but with chapter five, everything will change in a far more radical way.

During The Big Bang event for Fortnite today, it was confirmed that players can jump in on the chapter five action tomorrow. While that will see a bunch of new content such as the arrival of Peter Griffin and Solid Snake, there are some even bigger things happening. Entire new games are coming to Fortnite, including LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 5: LEGO Fortnite

The adventure is building ✨#LEGOFortnite launches in Fortnite on December 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/rHofGkstk5 — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 2, 2023

This is a "survival crafting adventure" that combines the open world and expansive nature of Fortnite with the imagination of LEGO. It was described by Epic Games as something that is "designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play." It will be available to play starting this week and is rated E10+. You can read the full description below.

"LEGO Fortnite is the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure. It introduces vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play. LEGO Fortnite is the first digital play experience from the long term partnership between Epic and The LEGO Group, and will be available December 7, 2023 with an E10+ rating."

Fortnite Chapter 5: Rocket Racing

A new Rocket League spin-off of sorts called Rocket Racing is also coming to Fortnite, it will be properly showcased at The Game Awards and it will be developed by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League. A description of the game was provided by Epic: "Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks. Rocket Racing is developed by Psyonix, the visionary team behind Rocket League, and will be available to play on December 8, 2023 in Fortnite with an E rating."

Fortnite Chapter 5: Fortnite Festival

Finally, we have Fortnite Festival, a new music game from Rock Band creators Harmonix. Players will be able to group up with friends and play music, but it will also feature real artists in some capacity as The Weeknd will be the game's first music icon when it launches on December 9th. Here is the official description of the mode: "Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists. Built by Harmonix, the studio behind the iconic music game Rock Band, Festival marks the beginning of music gaming in Fortnite. The Weeknd will kick off Fortnite Festival Season 1 as the game's first Music Icon when the game goes live December 9, 2023 with a Teen rating."