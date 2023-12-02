Fortnite Big Bang Event Takes Down Xbox Live, Epic Games Store

Fortnite's Big Bang event that signaled the near end of Chapter 4 has come and gone already after being hyped up for weeks, but its effects are still being felt by players trying to log into different services. Specifically, the Xbox Live platform as well as the whole Epic Games Store itself seem to have both taken a hit by the sheer number of players that tried to get into Fortnite at the same time to see the event play out. Fortnite, however, appears to be unaffected with players still able to join up in matches without any problems.

The live event featured an Eminem concert just as promised with confirmations during the event of other things coming to Fortnite, too, such as a tease for the long-awaited Lego collab. After a brief period of downtime while the event ended, players were placed on standby before rejoining other matches, though those on the platforms mentioned previously are experiencing a bit of a longer delay.

Fortnite's Big Bang Event Impacts Xbox, Epic Games Store

We are aware that users are encountering issues signing in to Xbox Live, accessing party chat, and launching cloud gaming sessions. While our teams investigate, follow along here and on our status page. https://t.co/PzAdjUXo7T — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 2, 2023

The ever helpful Xbox Support account on Twitter clued Xbox users in on the possibility of Xbox Live being impacted right now for some. The issues in question apparently are affecting things like cloud gaming sessions as well as signing into Xbox's online component in the first place.

"We are aware that users are encountering issues signing in to Xbox Live, accessing party chat, and launching cloud gaming sessions," the Xbox Support account said. "While our teams investigate, follow along here and on our status page."

Fortnite of course was not specifically mentioned in the tweet given that the issues are affecting Xbox Live users in general and not just those who are trying to play Fortnite, but those in the replies were quick to notice the timing between this online update and the Fortnite event that just concluded.

The Epic Games Store's service status page offers a similar update saying that multiple systems are being affected by a "Major Outage" right now, and people were just as quick to say that their accounts had been impacted as well with users unable to access the store or the launcher. Upon trying it ourselves, the login process spins indefinitely until an error message pops up, so it looks like the Epic Games Store is indeed encountering issues.

really cool how after the fortnite event my epic games store account is basically locked — Somar52 (@VI_somar52) December 2, 2023

How to Rewatch the Big Bang Event

Well that escalated quickly. Whether you're in the lobby or in a queue, fear not!



We’ll be adding two more showings of The Big Bang after the 2pm ET show. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

If you didn't get to see the event and you're locked out of your accounts, you've been doubly impacted by today's Big Bang event, but the first of those issues has a solution you can at least look forward to. Epic Games acknowledged the fact that some people weren't able to get into the live event because of queue times and said that if you're among those, you'll be able to watch the event again during two replays that'll happen later.

"Well that escalated quickly. Whether you're in the lobby or in a queue, fear not!" Epic Games said. "We'll be adding two more showings of The Big Bang after the 2pm ET show."