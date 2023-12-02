Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Trailer Confirms Peter Griffin and TMNT Crossovers, New Features

Fortnite players already have a pretty good idea of some of the features coming in the next Chapter of the battle royale game thanks release of the Chapter 5 Season 1 trailer that's been shared ahead of Saturday's Big Bang event. That trailer confirms another leak that showed Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid games as well as Peter Griffin from Family Guy being included in Chapter 5 Season 1, likely as part of the battle pass, with hints of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, too. The same trailer also listed out a ton of new features that'll be added to the game in the next season, some of which are features that have long been rumored for Fortnite from years ago.

The trailer was leaked Saturday morning via a regional PlayStation Store, according to those who spotted it early, but it was officially released not long afterwards to confirm some of the crossover plans and more.

Peter Griffin, Solid Snake, and TMNT in Fortnite

Crossovers are always major parts of the Fortnite trailers that advertise what's coming next in the new season, and this trailer for Chapter 5 Season 1 is no different. Throughout the trailer, we see hints and outright confirmations of what's planned for the next season.

The first two of those that are most easily noticeable are the confirmed Metal Gear Solid and Family Guy crossovers. We see at one point Solid Snake doing one of his signature moves by popping out of a box, armed and ready. Just after that in the trailer, we see the long-rumored Peter Griffin skin that's been rumored as an addition to the game for quite awhile now. For those wondering why Peter looks the way that he does in this trailer, the version of the character that's shown here appears to be the Peter Griffin from a Season 2 episode called "He's Too Sexy for His Fat" where Peter loses a ton of weight. This version of Peter is presumably the one that was chosen to avoid any hitbox concerns since Peter himself is a larger character in Family Guy, though it's unknown if there'll be any alt styles that'll further change up his look.

Going back to the Solid Snake tease, you can look on the wall behind him to see members of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the in-game versions of the Turtles themselves don't appear in the trailer, it's a more subtle nod to yet another crossover that we'll apparently see next season.

New Fortnite Features in Chapter 5 Season 1

Crossovers aside, the same trailer also includes plenty of confirmed features we can look forward to next season. One of those is the addition of weapon modifications teased first when Jonesy pulled weapons off the wall that had scopes and other attachments next to them, though the trailer confirmed it outright as the cinematic went on. New movement abilities like the ability to scramble up walls are being added, too, though it'll be interesting to see what the limitations on those will be.

Part of that "revamped" movement includes more subtle things like the ability to drink shields while walking. There's also apparently going to be some sort of train feature where players can board and fight on a train, presumably in exchange for whatever loot it holds.

Fortnite's trailer for Chapter 5 Season 1 did not give a specific start time for the new season, but with the Big Bang event happening today to usher in a new Chapter, it shouldn't be far behind that event.