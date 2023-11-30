Fortnite: Every Eminem Skin, Emote, and More

Fortnite has added a bunch of new content themed around rapper Eminem. Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who hasn't heard of it let alone played it. It's free to play on so many different devices, including mobile at one point. It has managed to stay incredibly successful and relevant not just because of the incredible gameplay and unique innovations that Epic Games comes up with, but its various crossovers. Marvel, DC, and even real life superstars. It's become a virtual toybox and even an example of the so-called "metaverse".

The latest crossover event for Fortnite is with rapper Eminem. While Eminem is hardly the first rapper or musical artist to come to Fortnite, he may be one of the most prominent. While we have seen things like big concerts and such within Fortnite, Eminem is coming in the form of a variety of skins themed around his career along with emotes and accessories that fans will likely be quite familiar with. This is all being done in the lead up to a concert for Fortnite's Big Bang event on December 2nd. It's likely going to be quite the spectacle, so you'll wanna utilize your V-bucks to celebrate the occasion in style.

Fortnite Eminem Item Shop Skins, Emotes, and More

The Fortnite Item Shop currently features a handful of Eminem skins and other items. One skin represents Slim Shady, Eminem's blonde alter ego which is the subject of his song "The Real Slim Shady". Another skin, Marshall Never More, pays tribute to the cover of Eminem's album Music to Be Murdered By. All of these skins feature variants that add accessories like masks, change clothing colors, and more. Perhaps the most iconic item is a back bling known as "Mom's Spaghetti". Naturally, it's quite literally spaghetti you wear on your back. It's a reference to Eminem's song Lose Yourself where he famously raps about throwing up his mom's spaghetti when being nervous to perform. It has been memed to death in the years since for whatever reason. You can view a list of all the item shop listings below for.

Real Slim Shady Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Slim Shady Bundle – 2,500 V-Bucks

Rap Boy Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

Slim Shady Skin + Emote – 1,900 V-Bucks

Shady Double Saw Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Marshall Never More Bundle – 2,00 V-Bucks

Marshall Never More Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

Axe 'Bout Me Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Raven Express Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mom's Spaghetti Backbling – 400 V-Bucks

When Will Eminem's Fortnite Skins Disappear?

We aren't too sure how long these skins will be available in Fortnite for, but they are usually limited time. Given this is being done to help promote a concert in game that will happen on December 2nd, they likely won't last long. Epic Games may keep them up for a while after release, but don't hold your breath. If you want them, you'll want to act sooner rather than later.