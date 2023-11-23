Fortnite OG Update Brings Back the Baller and More

Fortnite's latest update for Season OG has introduced more content from Season 9 and Season X with things like the Baller being brought back for a limited time until they're replaced with whatever's to come next. For that fan-favorite vehicle specifically, this marks the first time in over a year that it's been live in Fortnite. With this update now out, players should expect at least one more hotfix with new content before Fortnite's big Eminem event happens on December 2nd to usher in another new era for the game, one which Epic Games is certainly hyping up to be a big deal.

This update has been teased to be all about Season X which took place over four years ago back before Fortnite even had Chapters, though the Baller was technically vaulted in Season X which meant that it wasn't around then at all. Epic Games considers this update one that encompasses Season 9 and Season X, however, which is good news for those who've missed the Baller.

Fortnite Update on November 23

For those squeezing in some Fortnite matches before (or during) your Thanksgiving celebrations, we've already gotten a rundown of everything that's new in this mini season as part of the game's latest update. Specifically, we know what's been unvaulted and what's been tucked away again to be brought back at a later date. Those details can be found below:

Unvaulted

The Baller

Drone POIs

Drum Shotgun

Chug Splashes

Proximiy Grenade Launcher

Air Strikes

Heavy Sniper

Infantry Rifle

Junk Rift

Storm Flip

Jetpack

Vaulted

Quad Crashers

Balloons

Hunting Rifle

Drum Gun

Combat Shotgun

Cannons

Quad Launcher

Stink Grenades

Treasure Maps

Glider Item

TNT

Sticky Grenades

Poison Trap

If you've been around Fortnite for awhile now and were present for the emergence of the Baller or any update where it returned, you'll know that it's always been a popular vehicle, though not with everyone. It's certainly chaotic compared to some of the game's other vehicles, but many competitive players didn't like how it quickly became a refuge for those in the final moments of the games. It's been updated several times since then, however, so those changes combined with the briefness during which it's available should be agreeable enough even for those who don't like it as much.

The other returning item you'll want to watch out for thanks to this update is Season 9's Storm Flip, a tricky throwable which produces different effects depending on how you use it. If you toss it in the storm, it blocks damage akin to a Heat Shield from Apex Legends if you're familiar with that. If you throw it outside of the storm within the normal bounds of play, it instead creates an area of storm damage itself which makes for a powerful AOE ability that clears out locations.

Fortnite's latest update with all this content and more is now live in-game.

