Zack Snyder is Obsessed with Fortnite

Zack Snyder has a pretty big obsession with Fortnite, to the point that his wife actually started to grow a bit concerned. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and it has a stranglehold around a lot of people. The game has an incredibly satisfying, repetitive gameplay loop that constantly encourages players to push for wins and a better performance. It's non-stop dopamine hits and there's an even bigger hook with all of the crossovers. The game has established itself as a virtual toybox of sorts, allowing you to play as Spider-Man, Batman, Master Chief, and tons of other icons.

With that said, Fortnite has managed to get its hooks into one of Hollywood's biggest directors: Zack Snyder. The director has had a lot of major films from 300 to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He now primarily works with Netflix on original films that he can build universes and franchises out of. However, despite his desire to stay busy, he finds time to game. The director has been doing the press circuit for Rebel Moon and revealed he's a bit of a Fortnite junkie. In a profile for The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that his wife found him playing Fortnite by himself at 3AM and that his time on the game was almost starting to concern her. She eventually brought him some tools for sculpting clay, instructing him to make something, which led to him take up pottery and even build his own pottery studio in his home. However, it sounds like he still has the Fortnite itch as he explained to Wired that his skin is Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty and notes

"I'm pretty good at Fortnite, actually. But it was also, you know, 3 in the morning, and my wife is like, "Are you seriously playing Fortnite at 3 in the morning against some 12-year-olds? And it was noted that "if you've been killed by Meeseeks, that could have been Zack Snyder."

Whether or not Snyder will ever make his name known in Fortnite is a mystery, but it is clear he is trying to find other ways to enjoy his downtime. Maybe the director will do a crossover with the game in the future too, but the jury is still out on such a thing.