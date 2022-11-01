Fortnite Adds Star Wars Icon Luke Skywalker and More, Brings Back Lightsabers

Fortnite announced another set of Star Wars skins this week with a reveal that several of the series' most iconic characters have been added to the game. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo – the original trio of characters that defined the first few movies – are now available for purchase within the Item Shop. They all cost the same price, and as is the case with any new or renewed kind of collaboration like this one, the three main skins are accompanied by more Star Wars content, too.

Dubbed "Skywalker Week" by Epic Games, this mini Star Wars celebration in Fortnite is live now and will go on until November 8th. The three new skins that cost 1,500 V-Bucks each are the main attraction, but a couple of different bundles available in the shop include things like the Millennium Falcon and R2-D2 back blings as well as unique pickaxes, too. If you're not keen on buying anything from the shop but still want to take part in Skywalker Week, the following Star Wars-themed gameplay changes are in effect now:

Star Wars Content Back in Fortnite

Open Imperial Chests and inside you'll find Luke's Blue Lightsaber from A New Hope and Luke's Green Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi! These lightsabers can also be found from the ground and regular Chests.

Darth Vader has begun another campaign for the Island. Like with his last visit, defeat him to collect his dropped lightsaber! In addition to swinging it, use Darth Vader's Lightsaber to block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies.

Stormtroopers are back on the Island too. As with this year's May the 4th celebration, exchange Bars for one of their E-11 Blaster Rifles! You can also find E-11 Blaster Rifles from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.

The Junk Rift is unvaulted for Skywalker Week. But what's the Junk Rift got to do with Star Wars? This week, there's a chance it can drop Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder! Find Junk Rifts from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…



Lightsabers. Blasters. Quests. A reimagined Junk Rift. And the dark side returns.



Learn more: https://t.co/NoPI0Rx39r pic.twitter.com/vinYjK88FH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2022

Fortnite's Star Wars event is live now with Skywalker Week scheduled to come to an end on November 8th.