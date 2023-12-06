LEGO Fortnite Drops Stunning New Cinematic Trailer

After nearly a year's worth of leaks, LEGO Fortnite is coming on December 7th, offering a bold new adventure that will include crafting and survival elements. To celebrate the impending release, Epic Games has dropped a brand new cinematic trailer. While no gameplay is shown, the trailer should give viewers a very good idea of what to expect from the game. The trailer begins with a chase scene involving Brite Bomber, who finds herself mysteriously transported to the world of LEGO. After crafting herself an axe, she quickly gets to work chopping down trees and building things to help her survive.

The cinematic trailer for LEGO Fortnite can be found below.

While Brite Bomber takes center stage in the trailer, she quickly finds herself reunited with Peely and other Fortnite characters, such as Jonesy. Crafting is given a big focus in the trailer, but we also get a glimpse at some of the enemies that players will encounter, as Brite Bomber and Peely find themselves chased by a wolf-like creature, and also stumble into a giant mine filled with monsters and living skeletons.

Building on Fortnite Concepts

From the trailer, it seems like LEGO Fortnite will have a lot for players to enjoy. It looks like there will be a very big world for players to explore, and the crafting and LEGO elements seem like a natural fit. It will be interesting to see if Fortnite fans embrace the concept, but it already seems like there's a lot of excitement ahead of the game's release. Epic Games is clearly looking at new ways to expand the world of Fortnite, and LEGO Fortnite seems like a compelling way to do just that.

In a press release last week, Epic Games teased that this "is the first digital play experience from the long term partnership between Epic and The LEGO Group." That would seem to imply that LEGO Fortnite will see a lot of support in the future, and we could see it continue to grow and change. For now, Fortnite fans will just have to see how things play out.

Fortnite's New Games

As revealed last week, LEGO Fortnite is one of three new games set to launch within Fortnite over the next few days. Following LEGO Fortnite on December 7th, Fortnite: Rocket Racing will launch on December 8th. Rocket Racing is developed by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League. Rocket Racing is an arcade racer, and more details will be revealed about it at The Game Awards on Thursday.

The last of these three new Fortnite games is Fortnite Festival. Fortnite Festival is a new music game from Harmonix, the studio that created Rock Band. Players will be able to create music solo, or join a band with other players. The game is set to go live in Fortnite on December 9th

Are you excited to check out LEGO Fortnite tomorrow? What did you think of the cinematic trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!