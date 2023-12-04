Fortnite Festival Confirms It Won't Feature Explicit Content

Recently, developer Epic Games launched Chapter 5 Season 1 in Fortnite. It includes all kinds of new content and crossovers, including a hilarious callback to one of the most iconic moments in Family Guy history. However, the most important part of the update is that Fortnite is introducing several new game modes into Fortnite. Not only is the long-rumored Fortnite Lego finally coming to the battle royale but fans are also getting Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival. The latter mode is being made by Rock Band developer Harmonix and will introduce a new music game into the Fortnite universe. However, there was some confusion about what exactly Harmonix and Epic Games were doing with Fortnite Festival when it was revealed that the game has a Teen rating partially for "sexual content."

Fortunately, you can rest assured that Fortnite Festival won't have any explicit visual content. After rumors started flying on social media, the developers took to Twitter to announce that "there's no 'sex' in Fortnite Festival." Instead, the game has received its rating because of sexual references found in the lyrics of the songs users can play. That makes a lot more sense, especially if Epic is going to continue to partner with artists like Eminem for both Fortnite and Fortnite Festival.

When Does Fortnite Festival Launch?

Our PEGI ratings descriptor refers to sexual references in lyrical content. — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 3, 2023

Fortnite Festival launches on December 9. As part of the initial slate of songs, The Weeknd is kicking things off as the first "Music Icon." The event will bring a new paid Festival Pass that includes all kinds of new cosmetics and content for Festival. The main selling point is probably the three new songs, but there's also a skin for The Weeknd that players will probably love.

Past The Weeknd's drop, leaks have claimed that several other artists are on the way. While none of these have been confirmed by Epic or Harmonix, leaks claim that Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Toto, Imagine Dragons, and Alice Cooper are also making their way to Fortnite Festival at some point. Hopefully, we'll learn much more about the future of the game once it officially releases on December 9.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Rocket Racing and Lego Fortnite

Fortnite Festival is actually the third new mode in terms of release date. Lego Fortnite will be first up on December 7, and it is "designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation, and collaboration through play." The mix between Fortnite's combat and the creativity found in Legos should make for a fun combo.

Meanwhile, Rocket Racing is set to drop on December 8. It's being made by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League. Players can expect "a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks." It's likely going to be a fun way to race against your friends and earn some rewards.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.