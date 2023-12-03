Fortnite's New Peter Griffin Skin Features Incredible Death Animation

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 features several fun crossovers. That's par for the course in developer Epic Games' battle royale, but this time around players can pick up skins for characters like Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. There's also a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration on the horizon, but it's Peter Griffin's new skin that has everyone in the Fortnite community talking. The new skin isn't just funny because of how ridiculous it is, but Peter features a unique death animation that calls back to one of the most iconic moments in Family Guy's history.

Peter Griffin Hurts His Knee Meme in Fortnite

Fortnite's Peter Griffin Boss does the thing when you knock him 😭 pic.twitter.com/3CVe9g7kEF — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) December 3, 2023

In the twentieth episode of Season 2 of Family Guy ("Wasted Talent"), Peter trips and hurts his knee. The pain he feels afterward continues for a hilariously long time, especially for a show that's known to drop jokes every few seconds. It's quickly become a fan-favorite moment that the show has gone back to several times.

As it turns out, they aren't the only ones. As spotted by Guille_GAG on Twitter, if you take out the Peter Griffin boss in Fortnite, he does the meme. Of course, Epic doesn't linger on the animation nearly as long as the show does, but it's still a great touch. Fortnite is generally pretty good at getting the details right, but this is another level of quality, which makes sense when you consider how big the developers went to start Chapter 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

As mentioned, Peter isn't the only new character you can find in Fortnite. In fact, he's one of just five boss characters you can find on the island. If you take them all out, you'll earn an item that regenerates your shield while also showing everyone your location on the map. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg in Chapter 5 Season 1.

We also know that the Lego Fortnite mode is finally coming on December 7. Epic describes it as a mode that is "designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation, and collaboration through play." On top of that, we'll also be getting the Rocket Racing mode on December 8. This is being developed by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, and is described as "a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks."

Finally, the developers are introducing Fortnite Festival on December 9, which is a new music game from Harmonix. It will be a place "where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists." With the Rock Band studio behind it, it's sure to be a well-made music title.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, mobile, and PC platforms.