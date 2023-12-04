Fortnite Teases Return of Fortnite OG in 2024

Epic Games has indicated that it will be bringing back the hugely popular Fortnite OG mode at some point in the coming year. Prior to the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite this past weekend, Epic rolled back the clock and brought back the battle royale game's original map for a brief period of time. By making this move, Fortnite saw a massive influx of players during OG's brief run, which has now led to Epic saying that it will likely bring back this format soon enough.

In a post on social media, Epic said that Fortnite OG "far exceeded" the expectations that the developer had for the seasonal mode. As a result of this success, it was then teased that the 2024 roadmap for Fortnite is now being changed to accommodate a return for Season OG during the calendar year. Epic didn't have anything else to say on the matter for the time being, but it's apparent that those who have loved Fortnite OG will have the chance to

"[Not gonna lie] the OG season far exceeded our expectations," Epic said in a post from the official Fortnite X (formerly Twitter) account. "So much so that we'd like to bring it back [opens 2024 roadmap doc]. In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus."

Even if Fortnite OG does come back at a time in 2024, it likely won't be until the back half of the year. As mentioned, Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite just kicked off within the past day and is poised to run until March 2024. After this time, rumors have already suggested that Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite will then run until the summer. Beyond this, Epic's larger plans for Fortnite haven't been formally announced or rumored just yet, which means that Fortnite OG is something that surely wouldn't be added back to the game until the later months of 2024.

